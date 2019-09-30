Quantcast
Trump is pursuing the opposite of Clinton’s impeachment strategy — and it may end in disaster: conservative writer

Published

1 min ago

on

Former President Bill Clinton emerged relatively unscathed after House Republicans impeached him more than two decades ago — but he did so by following a strategy that is the exact opposite of the strategy being pursued by President Donald Trump, argues conservative writer David Frum.

Writing in The Atlantic, Frum explains how Clinton managed to go through the impeachment process while maintaining high approval ratings in a strong economy. Essentially, argues Frum, Clinton refused to let himself get completely consumed by impeachment to the point where it defined him politically.

“Most of the time, the president took pains to show himself as engaged in anything and everything else,” writes Frum. “Message: The Republicans are obsessed with my sex life; I am focused on my job.”

Additionally, writes Frum, Clinton did at least show contrition after it was proved that he lied under oath about his affair with Monica Lewinsky and he aimed his messaging at both his base and at wavering swing voters.

Trump, in contrast, has rage-tweeted conspiracy theories and has shown a complete obsession with impeachment over the last two weeks.

“In these precious first defining days, Trump has been raving nonstop against the whistle-blower, the House, and all his political foes—seen and unseen,” he writes. “His Twitter account is wholly obsessed with impeachment. He makes no pretense of focusing on the job that the American people elected him to do.”

In conclusion, Frum writes that Trump is playing his hand about as badly as can be expected, especially since he’s not in a position of political strength as Clinton was in the 1990s.

“He seems unable to cope psychologically with the truth of his presidency’s popularity,” writes Frum. “He appears deeply personally committed to the fiction that his presidency musters massive public support. That fiction leads him to underestimate the danger facing him and overestimate his resources against that danger.

Read the whole column here.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

These are the circumstances that could actually force Trump to resign: history professor

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 30, 2019

By

It's highly unlikely -- though not impossible -- that President Donald Trump could step down to avoid being thrown out of office.

House Democrats have launched a formal impeachment inquiry that's already gathered new public support, but Trump's history suggests he'll fight to the bitter end -- no matter what it costs the nation, according to CNN political analyst Julian Zelizer, a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican Rep. Chris Collins submits resignation letter ahead of guilty plea for insider trading

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 30, 2019

By

Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) had pleaded not guilty in court last year when he was indicted for insider trading. Now, however, he plans to plead guilty and resigning from Congress.

While it's unclear whether Collins has made a plea agreement, Collins is expected in court Tuesday to plead guilty. He was charged with giving insider information on a pharmaceutical company to his son, who then purchased stock in the company.

According to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, "We are in receipt of a letter of resignation. It will be laid down on the House Floor tomorrow during pro forma. Resignation will be effective at that time."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Stop putting Rudy Giuliani on TV — he’s drunk’: Conservative hilariously trashes Trump response to Ukraine debacle

Published

50 mins ago

on

September 30, 2019

By

A conservative activist hilariously offered unsolicited advice to President Donald Trump and his response to the growing Ukraine scandal.

Sarah Longwell, head of the right-leaning Defending Democracy Together advocacy group, published a column for The Bulwark mocking the White House response to the scandal that's quickly gathering strength and threatening to take down the Trump presidency.

"Stop putting Rudy Giuliani on television," Longwell wrote. "He’s drunk. Or maybe just addled? I don’t know — but it doesn’t matter because he’s going to get you all sent to prison by reading text messages from State Department officials out loud on Laura Ingraham’s show. Go to the zoo. Find an adorable penguin. Put that little guy on instead."

Continue Reading
 
 
