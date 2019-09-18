Quantcast
Trump is so toxic, intel experts don’t want to join his National Security Council for fear it will damage their reputation

1 min ago

President Donald Trump has politicized everything he touches since taking office — including traditionally apolitical aspects of the federal government, like intelligence operations.

This has had profound consequences for his administration. According to NPR, the National Security Council, an office of the White House once considered one of the most prestigious places for an executive branch official, is becoming a no-go zone for career professionals — because everyone is afraid that working for Trump will damage their reputation.

“There is a school of thought that it can be risky for your career — sometimes being there puts you in a position where you have to say no to ambassadors and other senior officials, and they may remember that when you return,” said a senior foreign policy official who rejected an NSC.

Part of the reason so few people are serving at the NSC is that Trump has reduced its size, in keeping with his personal belief that he knows what’s best to begin with. But it is also that foreign policy is so chaotic under him that intelligence experts don’t think they can keep up with the administration’s official position.

Trump has burned through several National Security Advisers since taking office. His first, Michael Flynn, resigned amid revelations he lied to investigators about his contacts with Russia, and is awaiting sentencing in connection with former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. His second and third advisers, H. R. McMaster and John Bolton, were fired for ideological disputes with the president. His new acting National Security Adviser is Robert O’Brien.


BUSTED: Tea Party leader stole $10 million from gullible right-wing donors

37 mins ago

September 18, 2019

According to Politico, Kelley Rogers, a Maryland-based GOP consultant, pleaded guilty to wire fraud this week.

Rogers, who ran multiple right-wing action committees including Conservative Majority Fund and Tea Party Majority, took in $10 million from mostly small donors since 2012, but only disbursed $48,400 to politicians.

The rest of the money, according to prosecutors, was used to pay himself and his friends, as well as settle legal fees from a state lawsuit investigating his political activity — all the while sending emails to donors bragging about how much he was doing to fight President Barack Obama and illegal immigration.

Pentagon washes hands of Turnberry incident — refers all questions to the White House

42 mins ago

September 18, 2019

Politico reporter Natasha Bertrand uncovered the way President Donald Trump is profiting off of military stop-overs at his Trump Turnberry golf resort. However, now it seems the Pentagon isn't interested in answering questions.

"House Oversight requested that the Pentagon turn over communications/emails relating to Turnberry. But the Pentagon referred that request to the White House," she tweeted Wednesday.

https://twitter.com/NatashaBertrand/status/1174395749188231168

Typically the Congress is in charge of Pentagon budgets and the Pentagon has information on their spending. In this case, however, the military is refusing to answer questions, telling Trump to talk to the press instead.

Even without Shane Gillis, ‘SNL’ has always been a conservative show

55 mins ago

September 18, 2019

The whiplash-inducing news cycle around nonstarter “Saturday Night Live” cast member Shane Gillis got a little more juice Tuesday, with some eye opening insights from Variety.

According to writers Joe Otterson and Michael Schneider, the hiring of the Philadelphia comic and podcaster — whose lengthy and recent history of racist and homophobic remarks took exactly the length of a Google search to reveal — was no fluke. Instead, “According to sources, the long-running NBC comedy show and series mastermind Lorne Michaels were actively looking to cast a comedian for its new season who would appeal to more conservative viewers. This was meant to counteract the appearance of a liberal bias on the show.” Which is the first funny Shane Gillis-related thing I’ve heard.

Continue Reading
 
 
