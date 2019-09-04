Trump keeps tweeting out maps to cover his mistake about Hurricane Dorian path to Alabama

After his flub Wednesday, President Donald Trump tripled-down on his mistaken map showing Hurricane Dorian was headed to Alabama.

It’s unclear why Trump is continuing to fight to prove he wasn’t mistaken about where the path of the hurricane was going. Over the weekend, Trump said that he was getting hourly updates on the storm. If that was true, he wouldn’t have mentioned Alabama when he did, because the facts about the storm would have been updated. Trump was, however, spotted on the golf course throughout the weekend, so it’s possible he wasn’t updated on the storm as he claimed.

According to the lower-left corner, this map was from Aug. 28, which was five days before Trump sent out the tweet about Alabama.

In addition to Florida – South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated. Looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever. Already category 5. BE CAREFUL! GOD BLESS EVERYONE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2019

For whatever reason, Trump tweeted out another map justifying his mistake.

“This was the originally projected path of the Hurricane in its early stages. As you can see, almost all models predicted it to go through Florida also hitting Georgia and Alabama. I accept the Fake News apologies!” Trump tweeted.

