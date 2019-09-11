Trump kicks John Bolton on his way out: Kim Jong-un ‘wanted nothing to do’ with him and ‘I don’t blame him’
President Donald Trump on Wednesday took another shot at departed national security adviser John Bolton, and he specifically called him out for damaging his relationship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.
While speaking with reporters, the president said that Bolton had hurt his efforts at diplomacy when he publicly promoted the idea of doing to North Korea what the American government under former President Barack Obama had done in Libya.
“We were set back very badly when John Bolton talked about the Libyan model,” the president said. “He made a mistake. As soon as he mentioned that, the Libyan model, what a disaster… and he’s using that to make a deal with North Korea?”
The North Korean government harshly criticized Bolton after he made his remarks about the “Libyan model,” and the president said he was sympathetic with Kim’s predicament.
“I don’t blame Kim Jong-un for what he said after that,” Trump said. “He wanted nothing to do with John Bolton.”
Woman cries censorship after her personalized ‘Trump 2020’ brick is yanked from city sidewalk
A brick inscribed with words promoting President Trump's 2020 reelection has been removed from a sidewalk after a wave of backlash, WFTV9 reports.
Afien Casey, 80, paid $95 for the brick and expected it to be laid along Flagler Avenue in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. The brick was inscribed with the words "Trump 2020, Drain Swamp, Brandon & OMA." According to WFTV, "Brandon" is Casey's 14-year-old grandson and she goes by the nickname "OMA."
WATCH: Trump gets defensive when asked if he directed White House chief of staff to go after weather forecasters
On Wednesday, the New York Times reported that White House chief of staff Mike Mulvaney instructed Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to pressure climate scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to say President Trump was right when he falsely claimed Hurricane Dorian was heading towards Alabama.
Asked about whether he asked Mulvaney to pressure Ross, the president denied it and blamed the media. "No, I never did that. ...That’s fake news,” Trump insisted.
