Trump lawyers’ epic mistake explained by expert who served as GOP’s general counsel for Congress

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump’s defense lawyers lost one of their key arguments after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced that the House of Representatives is pursuing an impeachment inquiry.

In lawsuits attempting to block Congress from subpoenaing Trump’s financial records, the president’s lawyers have argued that they did not need to hand over the records because Congress was not impeaching Trump.

That argument no longer exists, Kelly Kircher told BuzzFeed News.

Kircher served as general counsel of Congress during Republican control of the body, from 2011 to 2016.

“One of the arguments that Trump, [Treasury Secretary Steven] Mnuchin and others opposed to the House’s efforts to enforce its subpoenas have made in court is that the subpoenas lacked a legislative purpose. That was never a good argument to begin with, but now it just disappears,” he explained.

He also noted how this could impact multiple lawsuits by House committees investigating the administration.

Pelosi spread the investigation across six committees: Judiciary, Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, Oversight, Ways and Means and Financial Services.

“[A]t least as of now, the impeachment inquiry has been defined to include all of the existing committee investigations into Trump’s conduct which are the investigations that generated the subpoenas at issue,” he noted.


MSNBC: Rachel Maddow apologizes for assuming the White house would never release a transcript implicating Trump

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" offered an on-air public apology on Wednesday.

"At this point, I feel like I need to apologize," Maddow said. "I hereby apologize."

"Last night on this show I said -- somewhat cavalierly -- that while we were expecting the White House to release notes of this phone call today, there was no reason to expect that the Trump White House would allow for the release of any notes from this call that implicated the president and the behavior the Democrats — the behavior that Democrats want to impeach him for," she explained.

"I apologize, I was wrong about that. They really did release the plain text of these notes on this call that absolutely show the president doing exactly what he is about to get impeached for," Maddow explained. "They just unequivocally lay it out."

White House aides fear more whistleblowers could come forward against Trump: report

Published

43 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

White House aides are worried about what more can come out as the movement to impeach President Donald Trump continues to gather steam.

On Tuesday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced that the House of Representatives was pursuing an impeachment inquiry. On Wednesday, a majority of the House had gone on record supporting impeachment.

The political developments occurred against a backdrop of rapidly breaking news -- and bizarre defenses from Trump and his defense attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Entire Republican county board indicted for $21 million embezzlement scheme outside Washington, DC

Published

50 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

This week, Virginia State Police announced that a grand jury has indicted nearly over a dozen public officials in an alleged $21 million embezzlement scheme — including the entire Warren County Board of Supervisors.

The officials charged include Tony Carter, Tom Sayre, Archie Fox, Linda Glavis, and Chairman Daniel Murray. All five officials are Republicans.

