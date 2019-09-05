Trump-loving conservative smear artist is now wanted for a felony: report
Jacob Wohl, a conservative operative whose clumsy and unethical schemes have earned him notoriety, is now wanted in California for illegally selling securities, the Daily Beast reported Wednesday.
Wohl has become a vigorous defender of President Donald Trump, often concocting bogus smear campaigns to target the president’s perceived enemies. Most notable of these operations were his attempt to convince a young man to falsely accuse South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg of sexual misconduct and his effort to push an unsubstantiated and baseless accusation of misconduct against Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
Wohl had already been banned for life by the National Futures Association after determining that he had misled investors.
Matthew Johnson, his former business associate, has been accused alongside Wohl of the new felony.
The Daily Beast reported:
Wohl has not been arrested yet on the charge, according to the court docket. Prosecutors recommended $5,000 bonds for both Wohl and Johnson.ADVERTISEMENT
The allegation that Wohl and Johnson unlawfully sold securities centers on one of Wohl’s financial companies, Montgomery Assets. A warrant application filed by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office notes that the three-year statute of limitations on the case was set to expire at the end of August 2019, meaning prosecutors had to file by the end of last month if they wanted to pursue charges.
The report also noted that Wohl often pushes “the legal and political envelope to seemingly absurd lengths.”
San Francisco passes resolution deeming NRA a terrorist organization
On Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a resolution declaring the National Rifle Association (NRA) a “domestic terrorist organization." The resolution noted recent shootings, including the July attack at a garlic festival in Gilroy, Calif., south of San Francisco, that killed three people. The designation, the Board of Supervisors said, is justified because the NRA fights against life-saving gun control measures.
“The National Rifle Association musters its considerable wealth and organizational strength to promote gun ownership and incite gun owners to acts of violence,” the resolution read. “The National Rifle Association spreads propaganda that misinforms and aims to deceive the public about the dangers of gun violence, and … the leadership of National Rifle Association promotes extremist positions, in defiance of the views of a majority of its membership and the public, and undermine the general welfare,” it continued.