Trump-loving conspiracy nut recommends drinking turpentine to kill intestinal parasites

A member of the Trump-loving conspiracy cult QAnon on Wednesday recommended to fellow QAnon supporters that they drink turpentine if they are ever beset with intestinal parasites.
As reported by NBC News’ Ben Collins, a woman attending the QAnon 9/11 rally at the Washington Monument told the audience about her use of turpentine to kill off intestinal parasites as part of a question-and-answer session among her fellow QAnon true believers.
Minutes after she made this recommendation, reports the Daily Beast’s Will Sommer, the rally goers “roundly” booed the concept of vaccines.
According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, ingesting turpentine can cause a wide range of medical maladies including blood in urine, blood in stool, vomiting blood, kidney failure, loss of vision, and seizures.
“If the person swallowed turpentine, give them water or milk right away, unless a provider tells you not to,” the U.S. National Library of Medicine recommends. “DO NOT give anything to drink if the person has symptoms that make it hard to swallow. These include vomiting, convulsions, or a decreased level of alertness. If the person breathed in the turpentine, move them to fresh air right away.”
