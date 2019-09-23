Trump makes UN audience wait while he tweets attacks on whistleblower: ‘Is he on our country’s side?’

President Donald Trump on Monday resumed his attacks on a government whistleblower who reported the president’s phone call in which he pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Even though the president was supposed to be addressing the United Nations on Monday morning, he nonetheless found time to rage tweet about the latest scandal that has engulfed his administration.

“Who is this so-called ‘whistleblower’ who doesn’t know the correct facts,” the president wrote. “Is he on our Country’s side. Where does he come from.”

Trump also denied having pressured the Ukrainian government into investigating his political rivals, despite the fact that he admitted to doing just that over the weekend.

The Trump administration has not handed over the whistleblower’s complaint about the president’s conduct over to Congress, even though the law states that Congress shall receive it if the intelligence community inspector general concludes that it is a credible complaint. Even though the Trump-appointed IG did make that conclusion, the president’s acting director of national intelligence has still not sent over the complaint.