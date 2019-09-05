Quantcast
Trump may have broken federal law by using doctored weather map to avoid admitting he lied about Dorian

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump is still trying to prove his tweet claiming Alabama was in the path of Hurricane Dorian wasn’t false, and he just went to extraordinary lengths to perpetuate his lie. The only problem now: it turns out he now may have broken the law.

On Sunday Trump posted this erroneous tweet:

After news reports pointed out that Alabama was not, in fact, in the path of Hurricane Dorian, the National Weather Service was forced to issue what amounted to a correction.

Trump went berserk.

Still not satisfied, Trump on Wednesday held a press event – and held up a doctored weather map supposedly from the National Weather Service – with black marker extending the path of the hurricane into Alabama.

It was an obvious fake. (NCRM has added a red arrow in the photo above to show the faked black markered area of the doctored map.)

On Twitter, many responded, including those in the know, with the fact that the President may have committed a federal crime:

Weather expert Dennis Mersereau:

Here’s the text of the federal code that clearly shows Trump seems to have committed a crime:

“Whoever knowingly issues or publishes any counterfeit weather forecast or warning of weather conditions falsely representing such forecast or warning to have been issued or published by the Weather Bureau, United States Signal Service, or other branch of the Government service, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ninety days, or both.”

 


