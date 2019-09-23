Trump must be removed if the Ukraine scandal is proven: CNN’s John Avlon
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “New Day,” fact checker John Avlon broke down the seriousness of the allegations against President Donald Trump in the Ukraine scandal — and said that he must be removed as president if the facts are confirmed.
“Perspective is the thing we have least of in our politics,” said Avlon. “Let’s put this latest Trump scandal in perspective before the weight of Washington normalization once again defines deviancy down. To investigate his political rival Joe Biden’s son — and keep in mind this was one day after the Mueller hearings on Capitol Hill — the very next day, President Trump is accused of being at it again. This time from the Oval Office potentially using taxpayer dollars as leverage.”
“It turns out a quarter of a billion dollars of aid to Ukraine was put on hold at the time,” continued Avlon. “The whistleblower complaint was investigated by a Trump appointee who found it of urgent concern. At this point the Director of National Intelligence is to share it with Congress. But he refused. This is believed to be the first time the DNI refused to share a whistleblower complaint from Congress. The White House initially denied everything. Then the president admitted it included a conversation about Biden.”
“The president calls the conversation pitch perfect. Did nothing wrong,” said Avlon. “Which raises a few obvious remedies. First, just release the inspector general’s report. Nothing’s wrong. Then there’s nothing to hide. Second, release the transcript. This is going to fuel calls for impeachment. Related to domestic agencies use — after the whistle-blower complaint could be considered attempted bribery. A CNN legal analyst explains they can curry favor with the president by digging up dirt on political opponents. It is illegal for any person to receive anything of value from a foreign nation in relation to an election.”
“But the former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub told me, ‘It is a mistake to look through this at the narrow lens of criminal statutes. We can’t let the president solicit a foreign attack on the very thing that makes us a republic. Every member of Congress should demanding the transcript of the call. They need to evidence to know if he was looking for help with the election. If so, his presidency must end. If not, only transparency will resolve suspicions of grave wrongdoing. Trying to solicit dirt from a foreign power on a political rival would be an abuse of power and one Republicans would condemn if a Democratic president did it.'”
Watch below:
CNN
Former CIA operative explains why there’s ‘probably’ a recording of Trump’s call to Ukraine
Former CIA operative Robert Baer warned during a CNN interview that President Donald Trump is going to do whatever he can to hide the transcript of his call with Ukraine from ever being released. He even went so far as to speculate that there's likely a recording of the call.
In a panel discussion Sunday, MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin asked if there was a tape of the call.
"I think there probably is one," said Baer. "The whistleblower wouldn’t come forward without good evidence. When you bring a charge against the president of the United States, you better be well-equipped to back that up. Now, I don’t know whether this was an intercepted phone call of the president of Ukraine or it’s a White House transcript itself. But I would imagine this has got so much attention, there’s got to be a transcript out there."
CNN
Entire CNN panel beats down Santorum for Ukraine misinformation: ‘You don’t get to decide what the facts are’
Conservative CNN contributor Rick Santorum was called out on Sunday after he seemed to be uneducated about President Donald Trump's attempt to have Ukraine investigate Joe Biden and his son.
During a panel discussion on CNN, Republican contributor Mia Love said that Trump's communication with Ukraine was not "appropriate" if he was looking for campaign help.
"There is no equivalence between Joe Biden and Hunter Biden and what this president has allegedly done," Democratic consultant Karen Finney noted. "The things that were investigated against the Bidens [were] shelved, totally debunked."
Breaking Banner
Tapper smacks Mnuchin with Trump kids’ international business deals after attack on Biden son
In a fairly contentious interview with Steve Mnuchin, CNN host Jake Tapper pointed out how Donald Trump's children -- Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric -- have been using their father's name to swing international deals after the Treasury secretary accused former Vice President Joe Biden's son of doing the same.
Mnuchin first dismissed reporting by the Washington Post and the conservative Wall Street Journal that Donald Trump was withholding Ukraine funding in an effort to get dirt on Biden and his son -- saying neither newspaper could be trusted -- he then complained to the CNN host about having to spend seven and a half minutes talking about Trump's Ukraine scandal.