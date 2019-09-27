Trump official snaps after reporter asks if persecuted Christians will be hurt by new refugee limits

Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, got into a testy exchange with a reporter on Friday after he was asked about the Trump administration’s new limits on allowing refugees into the United States.
The Trump administration earlier this week slashed the annual cap for allowed refugees nearly in half and announced that it would only allow 18,000 refugees into the United States within the next 12 months.
According to Washington Examiner reporter Steven Nelson, Cuccinelli bristled when asked about whether this new policy would harm Christians who were trying to escape persecution overseas.
“I take issue with how you ask your alleged question,” he replied.
When asked if he would recommend that persecuted Christians cross into America to request asylum, Cuccinelli said, “Absolutely not, we’ll turn them back.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.