Trump official snaps after reporter asks if persecuted Christians will be hurt by new refugee limits

Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, got into a testy exchange with a reporter on Friday after he was asked about the Trump administration’s new limits on allowing refugees into the United States.

The Trump administration earlier this week slashed the annual cap for allowed refugees nearly in half and announced that it would only allow 18,000 refugees into the United States within the next 12 months.

According to Washington Examiner reporter Steven Nelson, Cuccinelli bristled when asked about whether this new policy would harm Christians who were trying to escape persecution overseas.

“I take issue with how you ask your alleged question,” he replied.

When asked if he would recommend that persecuted Christians cross into America to request asylum, Cuccinelli said, “Absolutely not, we’ll turn them back.”

