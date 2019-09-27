Quantcast
Trump official snaps after reporter asks if persecuted Christians will be hurt by new refugee limits

15 mins ago

Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, got into a testy exchange with a reporter on Friday after he was asked about the Trump administration’s new limits on allowing refugees into the United States.

The Trump administration earlier this week slashed the annual cap for allowed refugees nearly in half and announced that it would only allow 18,000 refugees into the United States within the next 12 months.

According to Washington Examiner reporter Steven Nelson, Cuccinelli bristled when asked about whether this new policy would harm Christians who were trying to escape persecution overseas.

“I take issue with how you ask your alleged question,” he replied.

When asked if he would recommend that persecuted Christians cross into America to request asylum, Cuccinelli said, “Absolutely not, we’ll turn them back.”

Trump’s ‘trash heap of corruption’ has festered for so long that he can’t ‘recognize the stench’: Ex-Bush speechwriter

1 hour ago

September 27, 2019

Michael Gerson, a one-time speechwriter for former President George W. Bush, has written a scathing column that marvels at how President Donald Trump doesn't seem to understand that asking a foreign leader to investigate his political opponents is wrong.

Writing in the Washington Post, Gerson explains why it's particularly stunning that Trump made the election interference pitch to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the day after special counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress about Russia's efforts to help Trump in the 2016 election.

Continue Reading
 

Here are three ways Trump will be damaged by impeachment — even if Senate Republicans let him off

1 hour ago

September 27, 2019

The most obvious obstacle to impeaching President Donald Trump is that even if he is impeached, 20 Republicans would have to vote to convict him in the Senate trial. Even Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton — who were facing a party that held the Senate majority — were able to muster enough votes for acquittal. So removing Trump after impeachment looks near impossible.

"Impeachment was meant to be a political remedy for political offenses," wrote Ezra Klein for Vox. "But over time, it has mutated into something quite different: a partisan remedy for political offenses. And partisan remedies are subject to partisan considerations. If Trump falls before an impeachment trial, the Republican Party will be left in wreckage. The GOP’s leaders can’t permit the destruction of their own party. They will protect Trump at all costs."

Continue Reading
 
 