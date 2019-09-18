Trump orders ‘substantial increase’ in Iran sanctions over Saudi oil field attack
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had ordered Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to “substantially increase sanctions” imposed on Iran, amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.
He did not give details on the move, which follows weekend attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia that some U.S. officials blamed on Iran. Iran has denied those allegations.
Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group claimed responsibility for the strikes on a Saudi oil field and the world’s largest crude processing plant. The attacks disrupted global oil supplies.
Saudi Arabia has said oil production would be fully recovered by the end of the month.
Riyadh has said it would produce evidence linking Iran to the attack.
I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019
The White House and the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests to comment.
An already-tense relationship between Iran and the United States has worsened over the past year, when Trump withdrew the United States from a nuclear pact with Iran and six other countries saying it did not go far enough, and reimposed sanctions on Iran.
Not for courts to decide parliament suspension: UK PM’s lawyer
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's lawyer told Britain's Supreme Court on Wednesday that it was not for judges to intervene over his decision to suspend parliament in the run-up to Brexit.
In the second of three days of highly-charged arguments, James Eadie told the country's top court that parliament had been considering Britain's exit from the European Union for years.
He argued that if MPs had needed more time, they had the opportunity to say before Johnson suspended their sitting earlier this month, barely weeks before Brexit is due to take place on October 31.
Eadie said that any suggestion that Johnson's motives were improper in proroguing, or suspending parliament, were "unsustainable".
