Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ‘poses a mortal threat to people of color’: Beto rips the ‘white supremacist in the White House’

Published

1 hour ago

on

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (R-TX) ripped the “white supremacist in the White House” during Thursday evening’s Democratic debate in Houston, Texas.

“Since we’re here at an HBCU, I’d like to start with young black voters. Several recent polls indicate their number one concern is racism. This campus, this state, and this nation are still raw from that racially motivated attack on Latinos in El Paso,” moderator Linsey Davis said. “Now, we know that the racial divide started long before President Trump and President Obama, but each of you on this stage has said that President Trump has made that divide worse. Congressman O’Rourke, coming to you first, why are you the most qualified candidate to address this divide?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know, I called this out in no uncertain terms on August 3rd — and every day since then — and I was talking about it long before then, as well,” O’Rourke replied.

“Racism in America is endemic. It is foundational. We can mark the creation of this country, not at the fourth of July 1776, but August 20th, 1619 — when the first kidnapped African was brought to this country against his will, and built the greatness and the success and the wealth that neither he nor his descendants would be able to fully participate in and enjoy.”

“I’m going to follow Sheila Jackson Lee’s lead and sign a reparations bill that will allow us to address this at its foundation. But we will also call out the fact that we have a white supremacist in the White House and he poses a mortal threat to people of color all across this country,” O’Rourke concluded.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump ‘poses a mortal threat to people of color’: Beto rips the ‘white supremacist in the White House’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (R-TX) ripped the "white supremacist in the White House" during Thursday evening's Democratic debate in Houston, Texas.

"Since we’re here at an HBCU, I’d like to start with young black voters. Several recent polls indicate their number one concern is racism. This campus, this state, and this nation are still raw from that racially motivated attack on Latinos in El Paso," moderator Linsey Davis said. "Now, we know that the racial divide started long before President Trump and President Obama, but each of you on this stage has said that President Trump has made that divide worse. Congressman O’Rourke, coming to you first, why are you the most qualified candidate to address this divide?"

Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH LIVE: Democrats running to take on President Donald Trump debate in Houston

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

Ten Democrats running to be the DNC's 2020 nominee are debating in Houston, Texas on Thursday.

The debate will be moderated by George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis of ABC News and Univision's Jorge Ramos and is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. eastern and last for three hours.

The candidates will appear on stage, from left to right, in the following order:

Minnesota Sen. Amy KlobucharNew Jersey Sen. Cory BookerSouth Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete ButtigiegVermont Sen. Bernie SandersFormer Vice President Joe BidenMassachusetts Sen. Elizabeth WarrenCalifornia Sen. Kamala HarrisEntrepreneur Andrew YangFormer Texas Rep. Beto O'RourkeFormer Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

Watch live:

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Industry coalition launches seven-figure ad blitz to flood Democratic debate with attacks on Medicare for All

Published

6 hours ago

on

September 12, 2019

By

A coalition of major insurance companies and drug manufacturers plans to air a series of ads attacking Medicare for All during the 2020 Democratic presidential debate Thursday night, ensuring the event's commercial breaks will feature talking points from the corporate interests profiting off America's dysfunctional for-profit healthcare system.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image