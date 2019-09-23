Trump posted video mocking Mitt Romney for losing to Obama as his feud escalates
Published 12 mins ago
on
Published12 mins ago
on
On Monday, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) called for Trump to release the whistleblower complaint to Congress as federal law requires.
Trump “should make available the whistleblower complaint that has been deemed to be credible and urgent. I think it’d be very helpful to get the bottom of the facts,” Romney told NBC News. “If they don’t, it will be up to the House to decide how to proceed.”
That did not sit well with Trump, who released a video attacking the fellow Republican.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Breaking Banner
Here are the six GOP senators who could lose their seats if Democrats impeach Trump
Published1 min ago
onSeptember 23, 2019
Democrats could put six key Republican senators on the hot seat by forcing them to vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The six include Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who are all facing difficult re-elections in 2020.
Former Bill Clinton strategist James Carville had been opposed to impeachment, but now thinks it could be smart politics that could help Democrats win back the United States Senate.
“When the facts changed, I changed my mind,” Carville told Politico.
Breaking Banner
Trump posted video mocking Mitt Romney for losing to Obama as his feud escalates
Published12 mins ago
onSeptember 23, 2019
On Monday, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) called for Trump to release the whistleblower complaint to Congress as federal law requires.
Trump “should make available the whistleblower complaint that has been deemed to be credible and urgent. I think it'd be very helpful to get the bottom of the facts," Romney told NBC News. "If they don't, it will be up to the House to decide how to proceed.”
That did not sit well with Trump, who released a video attacking the fellow Republican.
Breaking Banner
CNN’s Erin Burnett smacks down Mitch McConnell adviser for defending GOP attacks on Ukraine whistleblower
Published26 mins ago
onSeptember 23, 2019
On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," anchor Erin Burnett clashed with Mitch McConnell adviser Scott Jennings over the GOP attempts to discredit the whistleblower on President Donald Trump's Ukraine scheme.
"Scott, off camera Republican Sen. John Cornyn told reporters, 'Is it a whistle-blower or is it a leaker, I don't know which,'" said Burnett. "Now look, this seems strange, right? Trump's hand-picked intelligence inspector general says it's a whistleblower with an urgent and credible report of an ongoing threat to national security. Trump's team blocks this person — well, blocks the inspector general from sharing the report. So details leak. Cornyn is blaming the whistleblower?"