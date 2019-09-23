Trump posted video mocking Mitt Romney for losing to Obama as his feud escalates

On Monday, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) called for Trump to release the whistleblower complaint to Congress as federal law requires.

Trump “should make available the whistleblower complaint that has been deemed to be credible and urgent. I think it’d be very helpful to get the bottom of the facts,” Romney told NBC News. “If they don’t, it will be up to the House to decide how to proceed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That did not sit well with Trump, who released a video attacking the fellow Republican.