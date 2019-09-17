Trump praises Corey Lewandowski as he turns House Judiciary hearing into a ‘complete farce’
Former – and fired – Trump campaign director Corey Lewandowski is testifying before the Judiciary Committee in the House’s first official impeachment inquiry. Lewandowski played his part perfectly: a clown, an obfuscator, a disruptor, a disrespectful buffoon, and an instigator.
Just minutes into the hearing, Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler accused Lewandowski – who is still close to President Trump and considering a run for the U.S. Senate – of filibustering.
Happening now: Corey Lewandowski’s opening statement to the House Judiciary Committee is a low budget way of cutting an ad for his upcoming New Hampshire Senate race.
President Trump loved it. About a half hour into the proceedings, Trump tweeted out praise for his friend and former advisor.
Such a beautiful Opening Statement by Corey Lewandowski! Thank you Corey! @CLewandowski_
Lewandowski refused to answer questions, standing by the White House counsel’s letter which claims that Lewandowski’s “conversations with the President and with senior advisers to the President are protected from disclosure by long-settled principles protecting Executive Branch confidentiality interest.”
Legal experts disagree, given that Lewandowski has never been a White House or even a federal government employee.
This is exactly what it means to be prepared for obstructing Congress. https://t.co/5qgIPevAPl
This hearing is a complete farce. Trying to play nice with Trump and his GOP enablers will not work pic.twitter.com/DKpEcpz3Gq
Corey Lewandowski almost explodes with glee as his shouts out Tom Brady and his favorite NFL team, the Patriots pic.twitter.com/pFyaGrpESO
Lewandowski is now sparring with Rep. Jackson Lee.
"I'd be happy to answer your question or you can just have a conversation by yourself," he says.
She's not impressed. "This is the House Judiciary, not a house party."
Lewandowski now asking Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Tex.) to read the portion of the Mueller report she's referring to, even though it's projected on a screen for him to read.
Trump just cheered Corey Lewandowski's stonewalling on his behalf.
It's important to understand what we're seeing now as a display of *Trump's* profound corruption, one that builds the case for impeachment:https://t.co/OTXvwA2wKi pic.twitter.com/8pb2I9hfDD
