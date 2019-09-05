Trump quintuples down on inaccurate claims about Hurricane Dorian hitting Alabama in early morning rage tweets

President Donald Trump has been proven wrong time and again about weather forecasts showing Alabama in danger of getting hit by Hurricane Dorian — but he is still refusing to concede defeat.

In an early morning Twitter rant, the president once again claimed vindication for incorrectly warning the residents of Alabama on Sunday that they could be hit hard by the hurricane, despite the fact that no recent weather forecast has put Alabama in Dorian’s path.

“In the early days of the hurricane, when it was predicted that Dorian would go through Miami or West Palm Beach, even before it reached the Bahamas, certain models strongly suggested that Alabama & Georgia would be hit as it made its way through Florida & to the Gulf,” the president wrote. “Instead it turned North and went up the coast, where it continues now. In the one model through Florida, the Great State of Alabama would have been hit or grazed. In the path it took, no. Read my FULL FEMA statement. What I said was accurate! All Fake News in order to demean!”

….Instead it turned North and went up the coast, where it continues now. In the one model through Florida, the Great State of Alabama would have been hit or grazed. In the path it took, no. Read my FULL FEMA statement. What I said was accurate! All Fake News in order to demean! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

CNN fact checker Daniel Dale, however, found that what Trump said on Sunday was plainly not accurate in the slightest.

“The president claims he was “accurate” for warning Alabama on Sunday that it’d just emerged it might be hit hard by the hurricane, even though no major forecast showed that at the time, because he has found one model from days prior where Alabama was ‘hit or grazed,'” Dale wrote in response to the president’s tweets. “Trump’s whole point on Sunday was that Alabama had not originally been anticipated to be hit but that it “just came up” that it now might be. He’s now saying — obviously falsely — he had been talking Sunday about the original forecasts that no longer applied at the time.”