Trump quintuples down on inaccurate claims about Hurricane Dorian hitting Alabama in early morning rage tweets

Published

8 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump has been proven wrong time and again about weather forecasts showing Alabama in danger of getting hit by Hurricane Dorian — but he is still refusing to concede defeat.

In an early morning Twitter rant, the president once again claimed vindication for incorrectly warning the residents of Alabama on Sunday that they could be hit hard by the hurricane, despite the fact that no recent weather forecast has put Alabama in Dorian’s path.

“In the early days of the hurricane, when it was predicted that Dorian would go through Miami or West Palm Beach, even before it reached the Bahamas, certain models strongly suggested that Alabama & Georgia would be hit as it made its way through Florida & to the Gulf,” the president wrote. “Instead it turned North and went up the coast, where it continues now. In the one model through Florida, the Great State of Alabama would have been hit or grazed. In the path it took, no. Read my FULL FEMA statement. What I said was accurate! All Fake News in order to demean!”

CNN fact checker Daniel Dale, however, found that what Trump said on Sunday was plainly not accurate in the slightest.

“The president claims he was “accurate” for warning Alabama on Sunday that it’d just emerged it might be hit hard by the hurricane, even though no major forecast showed that at the time, because he has found one model from days prior where Alabama was ‘hit or grazed,'” Dale wrote in response to the president’s tweets. “Trump’s whole point on Sunday was that Alabama had not originally been anticipated to be hit but that it “just came up” that it now might be. He’s now saying — obviously falsely — he had been talking Sunday about the original forecasts that no longer applied at the time.”


Tensions are growing between Trump and Pence — who polls show is more popular than the president: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 5, 2019

By

President Donald Trump publicly insists everything is fine between him and Vice President Mike Pence, but there do seems to be tensions between the two men and their teams.

White House officials have denied rumors that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have discussed replacing Pence on the 2020 ticket with former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, but cracks have developed beneath the surface between the president and his running mate, reported Yahoo News.

‘Reckless speed’: His mother was killed by a van making Amazon deliveries — here’s the letter he wrote to Jeff Bezos

Published

26 mins ago

on

September 5, 2019

By

After his mother was killed by a driver delivering Amazon packages, Tyler Hayes wrote a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Hayes asked Bezos to come up with safer ways for Amazon’s contractors to deliver packages so that no other family would experience the devastation his has.

“Amazon is a leading company in so many areas, but is repeatedly cited for putting its workers at risk from over working, which has put others at risk as well,” Hayes wrote. “Maybe it was simply carelessness by one driver at one time that forever impacted my life, but I don’t think so. I think this attitude of reckless speed stems from the top and trickles down.”

