Trump rambles about Miss Universe and attacks Obama in awkward press conference with Ukrainian president
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump appeared at a press conference with the president of Ukraine following the release of a transcript that shows the president may have engaged in misconduct in conversations with the Ukrainian leader.
In response to what critics say are serious allegations, Trump gave a rambling speech in which he discussed Miss Universe and slammed Barack Obama.
“I know a lot of people — I will say this. I know a lot of people from Ukraine. They’re great people,” Trump said.
“I own something called the Miss Universe pageant years ago. Sold it to IMG. When I ran for president, I thought maybe it wouldn’t be the greatest thing to own the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageant,’ he added.
“It’s a great thing. We had a winner from Ukraine. We’ve really had — we got to know the country very well in different ways. It’s a country that I think with tremendous potential.”
He then went after Obama.
“That was during the Obama Administration that you lost Crimea,” Trump told the Ukrainian leader. “I didn’t think it was something that you should have, but that was done a long time ago. I think it was handled poorly. But it’s just one of those things. One of the elements that we discussed is the United States helps Ukraine.”
Watch:
Trump attacks Obama, Hillary, Biden, and supports Putin in off-the-rails press conference with Ukraine president
President Donald Trump went berserk while speaking to reporters during his first meeting with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump attacked former President Barack Obama, his former Democratic presidential opponent Hillary Clinton, his current Democratic political opponent Joe Biden, and voiced support for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Here’s Trump blaming President Obama – not President Putin – for Russia illegally invading and annexing Crimea, a part of Ukraine.
https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1176926143179624449
Trump also went nuts, rattling about his former Democratic political opponent Hillary Clinton and her emails.
Breaking Banner
BOMBSHELL: Trump’s acting DNI threatened to resign because he feared White House would make him stonewall Congress
Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire threatened to resign his position because he feared the Trump White House would try to prevent him from freely testifying before Congress this week.
The Washington Post reports that Maguire believed the White House "might attempt to force him to stonewall Congress when he testifies Thursday about an explosive whistleblower complaint about the president."
Trump rambles about Miss Universe and attacks Obama in awkward press conference with Ukrainian president
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump appeared at a press conference with the president of Ukraine following the release of a transcript that shows the president may have engaged in misconduct in conversations with the Ukrainian leader.
In response to what critics say are serious allegations, Trump gave a rambling speech in which he discussed Miss Universe and slammed Barack Obama.
"I know a lot of people — I will say this. I know a lot of people from Ukraine. They’re great people," Trump said.
"I own something called the Miss Universe pageants years ago. Sold it to IMG. When I ran for president, I thought maybe it wouldn’t be the greatest thing to own the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageant,' he added.