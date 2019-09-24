Trump releasing transcript with Ukraine means he should also do so with Putin calls: CNN reporter

President Donald Trump set a precedent on Tuesday that should allow the release of the transcripts of his phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin, CNN’s Pamela Brown reported Tuesday.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he had, “authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What’s interesting is it may be undermining its effort in the impeachment fight by releasing this transcript of the president’s conversation with Zelinsky,” Brown reported. “Because remember, the White House has argued that it won’t release a transcript between the president and Putin under long-standing precedent. Now it is undermining that by releasing this transcript tomorrow.”

“And I can tell you, behind the scenes, that was a big point of concern. ‘What are we doing when the Democrats say you’ve already released this transcript, give us the other foreign leader calls.’ That’s something to keep an eye on,” she explained.

Watch: