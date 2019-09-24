Trump ‘resurrected’ impeachment: NBC analyst mocks him ‘snatching defeat from the jaws of victory’

President Donald Trump committed a self-inflicted error that resurrected impeachment, NBC News national affairs analyst John Heilemann explained on Tuesday.

He was interviewed by MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on “Deadline: White House.”

“Impeachment is the body, the dead body,” Heilemann said. “As we headed into this fall, impeachment was dead.”

“Donald Trump is the guy with the defibrillator paddles who’s now revived impeachment, single-handedly, having done this thing x-number of months ago, without Donald Trump and the factors that led to Donald Trump doing this thing the day after the Mueller hearings, we would not be here, there would be no impeachment,” he explained. “Impeachment was dead.”

“Donald Trump has himself to blame or the responsibility, blame, whatever you want to call rests on his shoulders,” Heilemann added.

Watch: