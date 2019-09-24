Quantcast
Trump ‘resurrected’ impeachment: NBC analyst mocks him ‘snatching defeat from the jaws of victory’

Published

13 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump committed a self-inflicted error that resurrected impeachment, NBC News national affairs analyst John Heilemann explained on Tuesday.

He was interviewed by MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on “Deadline: White House.”

“Impeachment is the body, the dead body,” Heilemann said. “As we headed into this fall, impeachment was dead.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Donald Trump is the guy with the defibrillator paddles who’s now revived impeachment, single-handedly, having done this thing x-number of months ago, without Donald Trump and the factors that led to Donald Trump doing this thing the day after the Mueller hearings, we would not be here, there would be no impeachment,” he explained. “Impeachment was dead.”

“Donald Trump has himself to blame or the responsibility, blame, whatever you want to call rests on his shoulders,” Heilemann added.

Watch:


‘Every Senate Republican’: Chuck Schumer led unanimous vote to demand whistleblower report

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 24, 2019

By

Senate Republicans on Tuesday were united in demanding President Donald Trump's administration turn over the whistleblower report as required by law.

"The Senate has *unanimously* agreed to Schumer's resolution calling for the whistleblower complaint to be turned over the intelligence committees immediately," Bloomberg's Steven Dennis reported Tuesday.

"That's every Senate Republican plus every Democrat now via unanimous consent agreeing to call on the Trump administration to cough up the whistleblower complaint, not just the phone call transcript," he noted.

"This is rare, folks," Dennis noted.

Mitch McConnell caves to pressure and fast-tracks vote demanding whistleblower report

Published

51 mins ago

on

September 24, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has "hotlined" a Senate vote on a resolution demanding the Trump administration hand over to Congress the whistleblower report against Donald Trump.

Federal law requires such whistleblower reports to be delivered to Congress, but the Trump administration has refused while claiming an exception to the law.

"McConnell has hotlined the resolution calling for the release of the whistleblower report," Politico's Jake Sherman reported Tuesday.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is asking for unanimous consent to speed the resolution.

