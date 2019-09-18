Trump says ‘many options’ on Iran response
US President Donald Trump said Wednesday he has “many options” in addition to military strikes against Iran and that details of newly announced sanctions will come within 48 hours.
Asked by reporters about a possible US attack on Iran, Trump said “there are many options. There’s the ultimate option and there are options a lot less than that.”
He explained that by “ultimate option” he meant “war.”
Trump said that the specifics of sanctions he announced earlier would be made public “over the next 48 hours.”
US ally Saudi Arabia says Iran was behind a missile or drone attack setting ablaze major oil facilities last weekend.
Trump has so far appeared to resist calls from some in his Republican party for more a more aggressive response.
“There’s plenty of time to do some dastardly things,” he said. “If we have to do something we’ll do it without hesitation.”
Trump also referenced his frequent message that he wants to keep the United States out of conflicts in the Middle East. “How did that work out?” he asked, referring to Iraq and other conflicts.
Although US officials have indicated they clearly believe the Saudi blame placed on Iran, despite Tehran’s denial, Trump has yet to state this fully in public.
“We’re really at a point now where we know very much what happened,” he said, without giving more detail.
Trump had reportedly been hoping for a dramatic encounter with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at next week’s UN General Assembly in New York.
The crisis over the Saudi oil facilities attack appears to have made that meeting highly unlikely. On Wednesday, Iranian state media reported that Rouhani and his delegation were having trouble obtaining US visas.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declined to comment specifically on the case, but suggested that the Iranians should be denied because of what he said was the country’s “terrorism.”
Trump said “if it was up to me I’d let them come.”
© 2019 AFP
Accused child molester Roy Moore defends Brett Kavanaugh: ‘I too was the object of false allegations’
Accused child molester Roy Moore on Wednesday came to the defense of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexual assault.
Moore's remarks came after The New York Times published accounts from a new book, which found that two of Kavanaugh's accusers were credible.
In a statement to the press, Moore defended Kavanaugh on Wednesday.
"I too was the subject of false allegations, but unlike Justice Kavanaugh and others who have suffered the ire of the left, I filed suit against my accusers and their conspirators," Moore said. "For over two years, I have not seen nor been able to question any of those who went on national television tol tell their false stories just 32 days before the election in December 2017, and ironically I have been sued for defamation for merely denying their false and malicious accusations."
Bermuda braces for Hurricane Humberto
Residents of the tiny British archipelago of Bermuda battened down the hatches on Wednesday ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Humberto, a major category 3 storm packing fierce winds and punishing rain.
The Miami-based US National Hurricane Center put the center of the storm about 225 kilometers (140 miles) west of Bermuda at 1800 GMT, with maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour.
The core of the large storm was expected to pass to the northwest of Bermuda later in the day or overnight, dumping as much as 15 centimeters (six inches) of rain. A heightened storm surge is possible.