Trump signal boosted dangerous tweet falsely claiming Democratic congresswoman ‘partied’ on 9/11 anniversary

Published

8 mins ago

on

A dangerous and false tweet claiming Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar “partied on the anniversary of 9/11” has been deleted. President Donald Trump retweeted the lie, which includes a video of the Minnesota Congresswoman dancing at a Congressional Black Caucus event on Sept. 13. The original video had been posted by progressive activist Adam Green, but was co-opted and repurposed by a Trump supporter.

Here’s the original tweet from Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee:

Here’s a screenshot of the now-deleted, dangerous and false tweet from Trump loyalist and “comedian” Terrence Williams who has over 600,000 followers. It includes the video from Green’s tweet:

And here’s Trump’s retweet, which is still up:

Here’s how the tweet looked before the offending tweet was deleted by the Trump-supporting troll:

Trump has not removed his tweet, but he subsequently posted this tweet about Williams:

Williams last month reportedly suggested former President Bill Clinton was involved in the suicide of Jeffrey Epstein.

A CNN reporter cites Twitter saying Williams deleted the original tweet:

Some responses to Trump’s retweet:

