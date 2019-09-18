Trump signal boosted dangerous tweet falsely claiming Democratic congresswoman ‘partied’ on 9/11 anniversary
A dangerous and false tweet claiming Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar “partied on the anniversary of 9/11” has been deleted. President Donald Trump retweeted the lie, which includes a video of the Minnesota Congresswoman dancing at a Congressional Black Caucus event on Sept. 13. The original video had been posted by progressive activist Adam Green, but was co-opted and repurposed by a Trump supporter.
Here’s the original tweet from Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee:
Can someone name something better than @IlhanMN dancing to @lizzo? Because I can’t think of anything. #CBC2019 #CBCWeek #cbcweekend pic.twitter.com/KvsCRvgKQX
— Adam Green (@AdamGreen) September 14, 2019
Here’s a screenshot of the now-deleted, dangerous and false tweet from Trump loyalist and “comedian” Terrence Williams who has over 600,000 followers. It includes the video from Green’s tweet:
And here’s Trump’s retweet, which is still up:
IIhan Omar, a member of AOC Plus 3, will win us the Great State of Minnesota. The new face of the Democrat Party! https://t.co/aQFEygSa4D
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019
Here’s how the tweet looked before the offending tweet was deleted by the Trump-supporting troll:
Trump has not removed his tweet, but he subsequently posted this tweet about Williams:
Terrence K. Williams, “You can’t impeach Trump for being a winner!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2019
Williams last month reportedly suggested former President Bill Clinton was involved in the suicide of Jeffrey Epstein.
A CNN reporter cites Twitter saying Williams deleted the original tweet:
A Twitter spokesperson says @w_terrence deleted the tweet Trump cited earlier this morning. https://t.co/cAQ9ybgHyW
— Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) September 18, 2019
Some responses to Trump’s retweet:
Once again, @realdonaldtrump spreads lies and misinformation that endanger a duly elected Member of Congress. This must stop. Tell Trump to #DeleteTheTweet. https://t.co/Q2iycpG3CF
— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) September 18, 2019
Our co-founder @AdamGreen posted this video from a CBC event on Sept 13, and @IlhanMN retweeted it. Today @realDonaldTrump tweeted that she “partied on the anniversary of 9/11.” This is an abhorrent lie that endangers a Member of Congress. Twitter must remove Trump’s Tweet now. https://t.co/zzeb1dXTzc
— BoldProgressives.org (@BoldProgressive) September 18, 2019
Fucking shameful lie. Any other President did this and he’d be out of office by sunrise. https://t.co/E67CdqbMXK
— Kevin Stapleton (@KStapleton_BTV) September 18, 2019
.@realDonaldTrump, an anti-Muslim bigot, will lose the Great State of Minnesota. He is the face of the Republican Party! https://t.co/ZFBcN3Rcuz
— Richard W. (@IceManNYR) September 18, 2019
