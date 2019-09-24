Trump tells leaders at UN to put own people first
US President Donald Trump told other world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly that wise leaders put the future of their own people and country first.
Trump said on Tuesday the future does not belong to globalists but to those who protect their citizens and respect their neighbors.
Trump is attending three days of meetings and speeches at the United Nations. He is touting the low unemployment rate in the United States and says that in everything the US does “we are focused on empowering the dreams and aspirations of our citizens”.
The American president is using his speech to prioritize individual nations’ self-determination over alliances and globalization.
Breaking Banner
‘Braincells leaking out of my ears’: Internet recoils at Trump’s insane UN address
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump took the podium to deliver a deeply ideological address at the United Nations General Assembly.
As the president spoke, commenters on social media expressed their shock at his bizarre attacks on immigrant rights groups, his alleged use of white nationalist dog whistles, and his apparent desire to antagonize every other country he could think of.
A few other commentators noted his general lack of energy and slurred speech, and the fact that even members of Trump's own Cabinet appeared unable to sit through all of this:
CNN
CNN’s Sciutto stunned by Trump’s newest Ukraine lies: ‘Story has changed so many times in just a few days’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday reacted with rage to reports that more Democrats have been calling for his impeachment in the wake of explosive reports about a phone call where he allegedly pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate a political rival.
The president also trotted out a brand-new justification for his decision to withhold military aid from Ukraine just days before his now-infamous call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as he now says he wanted to withhold that aid until Europe agreed to help out the country more.
Just one day earlier, the president said that he was willing to withhold aid to Ukraine to make sure the government takes corruption seriously, even as he claimed that the supposed "corruption" in the country directly implicates former Vice President Joe Biden.
Activism
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears to fall asleep during Trump’s low energy UN speech
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was said to fall asleep while President Donald Trump delivered his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.
As the president droned on Iran, video panned to Ross, who appeared to be sleeping, according some watchers on Twitter.
To the surprise of no one, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is asleep during Trump's UN speech.#UNGA pic.twitter.com/Wbo4Tvxn0s