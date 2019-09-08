Quantcast
Trump to give speech at Baltimore retreat after calling city ‘a disgusting rat and rodent-infested mess’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump is scheduled to give a speech in Baltimore on Thursday after insulting the city as “rat and rodent-infested.”

Politico reported that the president is expected to speak at a House Republican retreat in Baltimore.

Trump verbally attacked the city in July during a dispute with Maryland Sen. Elijah Cummings (D).

In a July 27 tweet, Trump charged that Baltimore is “far worse” than “conditions at the Southern Border.”

“Cumming [sic] District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” Trump wrote. “If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.”

The president also claimed that “no human” would want to live in Baltimore.


America’s institutions have folded against Donald Trump

Published

36 mins ago

on

September 8, 2019

By

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

There have been times when America's anti-Trump majority has taken some comfort in the idea that the U.S. government is a big, unruly bureaucracy that does not bend easily to the will of  corrupt authoritarian--especially one with the discipline and attention span of a toddler. The few prominent officials who have blasted the regime after resigning—Jim Mattis, HR McMaster, Rob Porter and Dan Coats among them—have been lauded for standing up to their former boss. The pundits have lamented the losses of such “adults in the room." When The New York Times published an anonymous column titled, “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” it generated a flurry of speculation that Trump may be more bombastic figurehead than tinpot dictator.

Internet buries Trump over his bungled Taliban meet-up: ‘On the anniversary of 9/11. Are you insane?’

Published

60 mins ago

on

September 8, 2019

By

Reaction to Donald Trump's admission that he had scheduled -- then canceled -- a secret meeting with the Taliban at Camp David was greeted on Twitter with equal measures of incredulity, scorn and mockery on Sunday morning with many questioning why he didn't keep it to himself.

In a multi-part tweet on Saturday night, the president bragged about canceling a meeting no one knew existed writing, "Unbeknownst to almost everyone, the major Taliban leaders and, separately, the President of Afghanistan, were going to secretly meet with me at Camp David on Sunday. They were coming to the United States tonight. "

Eric Trump blasts Washington Post over letter

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 8, 2019

By

Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, attempted to humiliate Washington Post journalist David Farenthold for sending a letter to the Trump Organization that — despite his disparaging characterization — was in fact standard journalistic procedure.

This article first appeared in Salon.

On Friday the president's son tweeted "These are the tactics used by the @WashingtonPost. @JeffBezos - you should be very proud... ?" He also included a copy of a letter ostensibly written by Farenthold in which the journalist offered members of the Trump Organization his contact information, offered to speak with potential sources on background and provided them with an encrypted link where they could send documents anonymously.

