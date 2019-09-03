Trump took $3.6 billion from the Pentagon — but it will only build 54.5 miles of new border fencing
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper authorized redirecting $3.6 billion in Pentagon funding to build Trump’s border wall, CNN reported Tuesday.
The controversial wall, which Trump inaccurately vowed would be paid for by Mexico, has been one of the biggest unkept promises of his presidency.
Despite the multi-billion dollar infusion of cash from the Defense Department, only 54.5 miles of new, primary fencing will be built.
Instead, much of the money will go to replacing existing border barriers or building new secondary barriers.
In San Diego, the money will fund 1.5 miles of new primary pedestrian fence. Yuma will receive 1 mile of new primary pedestrian fence.
The biggest addition will occur in Laredo, which will receive 52 miles of new primary pedestrian fence.
The other projects are replacement projects or building secondary fencing.
A Trump official resigned after being accused of anti-Semitism — but the real story is much more bizarre.
Another Trump administration official has resigned under media scrutiny. But this time, the story didn’t follow the usual pattern.
Instead, it seems that a badly misinterpreted Facebook post prompted Department of Labor appointee Leif Olson to resign from his position after Bloomberg Law falsely reported that he made anti-Semitic comments. Rather than fighting the allegations, which is the usual Trump administration reaction for any charge of wrongdoing, the Labor Department didn’t stand up for Olson and just let him leave.
Here’s what’s happened. Bloomberg Law uncovered comments Olson made on Facebook in 2016. While the comment have the potential to be misleading, any reasonably thorough review of them reveals that, despite Blomberg’s claims, they were not anti-Semitic.
Jeanine Pirro rages against Fox News — and admits she was suspended from the network for hate speech
On Tuesday, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro furiously criticized her network during a radio interview with alt-right former President Donald Trump aide Sebastian Gorka — and publicly confirmed, for the first time, that the network suspended her for hate speech.
"You know Fox reviews everything. They're unbelievable," she thundered, noting that the network is prohibiting her from going onto several other conservative talk shows. "You know what, they suspended me. And I’m not going to get fired. You know I’m worried that that suspension was the basis to tee up for anything I do wrong, they’ll fire me."
