Trump trade adviser squirms when CNN host asks him for evidence about China buying US crops

CNN’s Brianna Keilar made Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro squirm on Thursday after she asked him for evidence to back up President Donald Trump’s claim that China will soon start buying American agricultural products again soon.

During an interview, Keilar asked Navarro to substantiate a Trump tweet in which the president wrote that “it is expected that China will be buying large amounts of our agricultural products.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After reading the president’s tweet aloud, Keilar asked Navarro whether American farmers “should be expecting big orders from China soon.”

Navarro tried to deflect and say that the Trump administration has always been very supportive of U.S. farmers, but Keilar again pressed him on whether farmers should expect China to resume buying their goods.

“President Trump tweeted that there will be orders,” Navarro replied. “Let’s see if the Chinese fulfill their commitments. As you know, the problem that we’ve always had with the Chinese is they don’t always honor their commitments.”

Watch the video below.