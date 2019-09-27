Trump turns to the NRA to help him bankroll defense against impeachment: report

On Friday, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump is turning to an old ally for help mounting his legal defense against impeachment: The National Rifle Association.

According to the report, Trump met with executives of the gun-rights organization, to explore the possibility the NRA could provide funding for his legal expenses as the House moves to impeach him over his phone calls seeking to extort Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden. It is not clear whether Trump or NRA executives pitched the idea.

The news comes just as a new Senate report details how Russia used the NRA as an intelligence asset to infiltrate the Republican Party. It also comes as the NRA is facing a mountain of financial problems and ethics scandals into how leadership steered contracts with an Oklahoma advertising firm they had a financial stake in.