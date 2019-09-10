Quantcast
Trump unveiled on Twitter his campaign sign — to run for president in 2024

Published

21 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump unveiled a campaign sign to run for president in 2024 on Tuesday.

The 22nd Amendment to the United States Constitution — which Trump took a solemn oath to defend — strictly limits the president to serving two terms.

This means that to run in 2024, Trump would have to lose re-election in 2020, amend the Constitution, or violate the supreme law of the land and violate his oath of office to run.

The tweet was posted shortly before midnight in Washington, DC.


Rick Wilson says GOP victory in North Carolina special election is actually terrible news for Republicans

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 11, 2019

By

Republicans won a special election in North Carolina's ninth congressional seat on Tuesday.

Republican Dan Bishop bested Dan McCready by two percentage points in the do-over election after fraud by the GOP campaign in 2018. President Donald Trump carried the district by twelve percentage points in 2016.

"It supposed to be a ruby-red district. Held has been held by Republicans -- as we've been saying -- since 1963. What gives tonight?" CNN's Don Lemon wondered.

"Don, what gives is what always gives in the races. Money matters," GOP strategist Rick Wilson replied.

"There were 10.7 million dollars spent in the race. About 6.4 million was Republican spending, a -- the amount of money you used to spend in the U.S. Senate race -- on one House district, in one state, in a relatively affordable media market," he explained.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson claims neocon John Bolton was a ‘progressive’ and ‘man of the left’

Published

44 mins ago

on

September 10, 2019

By

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson attempted on Tuesday to re-label neoconservative John Bolton as a leftist after the Nationals Security Advisor was ousted by President Donald Trump.

"National Security Advisor John Bolton got fired this morning as you no doubt have heard. It’s a major personnel change. It’s more than that, it’s great news for America," Carlson said.

"If you are wondering why so many progressives are mourning Bolton’s firing tonight, Bolton himself fundamentally was a man of the left," Carlson argued. "There was not a human problem John Bolton wasn’t totally convinced could be solved with the brute force of government. That’s an assumption of the left, not the right."

