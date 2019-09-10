Trump unveiled on Twitter his campaign sign — to run for president in 2024

President Donald Trump unveiled a campaign sign to run for president in 2024 on Tuesday.

The 22nd Amendment to the United States Constitution — which Trump took a solemn oath to defend — strictly limits the president to serving two terms.

This means that to run in 2024, Trump would have to lose re-election in 2020, amend the Constitution, or violate the supreme law of the land and violate his oath of office to run.

The tweet was posted shortly before midnight in Washington, DC.