Trump violated the Constitution twice last week — ‘all to line his pockets’: Harvard’s Laurence Tribe
Vice President Mike Pence’s stay at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg during his trip to Ireland was due to logistical and security reasons, according to Pence’s chief of staff. But that, coupled with President Trump’s recent comments indicating that he wants to hold next year’s G-7 summit at his Doral golf resort in Miami, amount to violations of the U.S. Constitution, according to constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe.
In a tweet fired off this Tuesday morning, Tribe reminded Trump that there are “TWO Emoluments Clauses.”
“The one you’re violating when you line your pocket by having Pence stay at your resort & commute is the Domestic EC,” Tribe wrote. “The one you’re planning to violate by having the G7 stay at the Doral w/out Congress’s consent is the Foreign EC.”
Memo to POTUS: There are TWO Emoluments Clauses. The one you’re violating when you line your pocket by having Pence stay at your resort & commute is the Domestic EC. The one you’re planning to violate by having the G7 stay at the Doral w/out Congress’s consent is the Foreign EC.
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) September 3, 2019
In a subsequent tweet, Tribe explained why the two ECs he cited were enacted.
“Con Law 101: The Foreign Emoluments Clause is the core anti-corruption clause of Art I,” he wrote. “The Domestic Emoluments Clause is the core anti-profiteering clause of Art II. Congress’ consent (or lack of it) is key to the first. It’s irrelevant to the second. Trump is violating both.”
Tribe went on to point out that even approval from Congress wouldn’t prevent such an egregious violation of the Constitution.
“…it’s an absolute prohibition against adding from other federal accounts to augment the president’s official salary with $ benefits. Will anyone care?”
In another tweet, Tribe wrote that getting Pence and his staff “to stay at the Trump property on Ireland’s west coast & commute daily to & from the meetings on Ireland’s east coast —all to line Trump’s pocket — isn’t just a waste of tax $. It violates the Article II Domestic Emoluments Clause.”
In a tweet from yesterday, conservative commentator and frequent Trump critic David Frum wrote that Pence’s stay at Trump’s resort in Ireland is a scheme to “put cash in the boss’s pocket.”
“Normal federal employees go to prison for such schemes,” Frum tweeted.
Featured image via Gage Skidmore/Flickr
Trump violated the Constitution twice last week — ‘all to line his pockets’: Harvard’s Laurence Tribe
Vice President Mike Pence's stay at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg during his trip to Ireland was due to logistical and security reasons, according to Pence's chief of staff. But that, coupled with President Trump's recent comments indicating that he wants to hold next year's G-7 summit at his Doral golf resort in Miami, amount to violations of the U.S. Constitution, according to constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe.
Breaking Banner
How Trump’s month-long August meltdown revealed the shocking extent of mental decline: reporter
New Yorker journalist Susan Glasser spent a good deal of time looking over President Donald Trump's tweets for the past month and she determined that the president has grown even more unhinged than he has been in the past.
Glasser prefaces her piece by describing the psychic toll reviewing all of the president's tweets and statements in August took on her, before she then explains why she believes the review of Trump last month was an important project.
Breaking Banner
Mike Pence and his congressman brother have spent more than $250,000 at Trump-owned properties
Vice President Mike Pence's political group has spent nearly a quarter million dollars at properties owned by President Donald Trump.
Election records show the Great America Committee associated with Pence has paid about $224,000 to the Trump International Hotel in Washington and its steakhouse, among other properties owned by the president, reported The Daily Beast.
Pence’s brother, first-year Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN), amended FEC filings this year after USA Today reported that his campaign appeared to be illegally paying for him to live at the Trump hotel.