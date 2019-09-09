Trump vows to release ‘extremely complete’ report on his finances before 2020 despite having never released his taxes

Donald Trump repeatedly promised to release his tax returns before the 2016 election, at first saying he would “absolutely” release them if he ran for office, and later saying he would after an IRS “audit,” which appears to have never ended.

The President might be sensing his own re-election weakness because he just promised to release a “very complete” report on his finances before the 2020 election.

“At some point prior to the election, I’m going to be giving out a financial report of me, and it will be extremely complete,” Trump told reporters Monday as he headed to a campaign rally in North Carolina, The Hill reports. “I’m going to give out my financial condition and you’ll be extremely shocked that the numbers are many, many times what you think.”

It’s likely just one in a long line of false and broken promises.

Last year CNN’s Keith Boykin posted this video montage of more than 10 promises Trump has blatantly broken, including that he would release his taxes:

Trump’s History of Lies:

❌ Obama’s birth certificate

❌ Mexico will pay for his wall

❌ Will release tax returns

❌ Drain the swamp

❌ Hire the best people

❌ Won’t golf as president

❌ Largest inaugural ever

❌ No ties to Russia

❌ North Korea

❌ Stormy Daniels

And many more… pic.twitter.com/V1kH4HgvGN — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 19, 2018

Trump has repeatedly falsified his financial data, according to multiple reports, including increasing the value of properties when trying to get financing, and lowering them when trying to get a favorable tax break.

In March Vanity Fair published a report titled, “Trump’s Financial Statements Are So Full of Lies That His Accountants Put a Warning Label on Them.”

Trump has also released false medical reports.