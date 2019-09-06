Trump wants you to pay more for light bulbs and power — but at least you’ll own the libs!

Rep. Steve King, the Iowa Republican who is easily the most racist member of Congress, admitted on Wednesday he had drunk toilet water. That marks a new low in conservative self-owning while trying to own the liberals. But in the annals of irrational liberal-hating on that day alone, it was far from the most consequential. No, that honor likely goes to the Trump administration’s rollback of a regulation from the the George W. Bush era that requires light bulbs to meet energy efficiency standards.

What is remarkable about this move is how much Trump is screwing over his own voters — well, and all other American consumers — by doing this. As the New York Times reports, switching to energy-efficient light bulbs is flat-out better for consumers on every metric. The better bulbs cost less to run, saving consumers $50-$100 in electricity bills over the bulb’s lifetime. They are also sturdier, meaning that people have to spend less of their lives teetering on ladders changing bulbs. Those savings add up to a national $12 billion a year for the country.

Indeed, there’s only one class of people who benefit from not switching to energy-efficient light bulbs: Manufacturers, who want consumers to burn out their bulbs more often so they have to keep buying them.

There’s no doubt that Trump secretly holds his own voters in contempt, and probably gets a kick out of screwing them over. But as asinine as this is, right-wing media has successfully convinced the conservative base that paying more money for crappier light bulbs is a good thing. Why? Because it’s likely to upset liberals, and upsetting liberals is the main, and perhaps only, purpose of the modern-day conservative movement.

In fact, right-wing media has been on a decade-long crusade to demonize energy-efficient light bulbs. In 2011, for instance, there was a major conservative-wide media push to disseminate lies equating energy-efficient incandescent bulbs with ugly fluorescent lights. It’s not clear how many people sincerely bought into this: It’s easy enough to see with your own eyes that the energy-efficient light bulbs looked no different from older, more wasteful ones.

