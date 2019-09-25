‘Trump was in disbelief’ after ‘transcript’ announcement did not stop impeachment inquiry: report

President Donald Trump was reportedly in “disbelief” on Wednesday after his plans to release details of a call with Ukraine’s president did not stop a move to impeach him.

CNN reported Wednesday morning that Trump was shocked to find Democrats moving forward with their impeachment investigation even though he released a memorandum with details of the call. According to the White House document, Trump asked Ukraine’s president to find dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“President Donald Trump was incredulous Tuesday as he sat in Trump Tower and watched House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announce she was launching a formal impeachment inquiry against him, sources familiar with the moment say,” CNN observed. “Sitting in the same building where he launched his long shot presidential campaign four years ago, Trump said he couldn’t believe it, he later told people.”

The report added: “But when the announcement he would release the transcript did little to quell the growing calls for his impeachment, Trump was in disbelief.”

