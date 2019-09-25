‘Trump was in disbelief’ after ‘transcript’ announcement did not stop impeachment inquiry: report
President Donald Trump was reportedly in “disbelief” on Wednesday after his plans to release details of a call with Ukraine’s president did not stop a move to impeach him.
CNN reported Wednesday morning that Trump was shocked to find Democrats moving forward with their impeachment investigation even though he released a memorandum with details of the call. According to the White House document, Trump asked Ukraine’s president to find dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
“President Donald Trump was incredulous Tuesday as he sat in Trump Tower and watched House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announce she was launching a formal impeachment inquiry against him, sources familiar with the moment say,” CNN observed. “Sitting in the same building where he launched his long shot presidential campaign four years ago, Trump said he couldn’t believe it, he later told people.”
The report added: “But when the announcement he would release the transcript did little to quell the growing calls for his impeachment, Trump was in disbelief.”
Lindsey Graham launches into hysterics over Ukraine: ‘To impeach any president over a phone call is insane’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) this week insisted that President Donald Trump's call with Ukraine's president is a "nothing burger" when it comes to impeachment.
Graham spoke to reporters just moments after the White House released a transcript of Trump asking Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son.
"From my point of view to impeach any president over a phone call like this would be insane," Graham said. "Joe Biden is a very good friend, but we can’t have a country where one side looks at and the other one does not."
The senator added: "The Ukrainian president did not feel threatened. He was the target of the phone call. He felt fine with what happened. I have read it just like you have. You can make your own decision, but from a quid pro quo aspect of the phone call, there’s nothing there suggesting that the prosecutor may have been fired because of a conflict of interest."
Bill Barr is ‘a central figure’ in the Ukraine scandal and must recuse himself: CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin
On Wednesday, the White House released a rough transcript of President Donald Trump's call with Ukrainian leaders, not only confirming the president pressured them to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, but also revealing that he urged them to get in touch with Attorney General William Barr to help.
CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin broke down why this is a huge development — and why it could mean that Barr will face unavoidable pressure to recuse himself from any Ukraine investigation just as his predecessor Jeff Sessions had to recuse himself from Russia.