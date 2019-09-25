Trump ‘will drown us in a blizzard of lies’ to fight impeachment: ‘Art of the Deal’ co-author

On CNN Wednesday, “Art of the Deal” co-author Tony Schwartz previewed how President Donald Trump is likely to respond to impeachment efforts — and warned that he will get ever more erratic.

“I think in psychological terms, they sometimes call this labile, which is swinging in a motion from one extreme to the other,” said Schwartz. “I think he is subdued at one moment. He calls Nancy Pelosi, wants to get this figured out. And on the other hand, publicly, he goes out on the attack. He’s never much in control of his emotions. They’re running him.”

“First of all, this is the Roy Cohn legacy,” said Schwartz. “This is what Roy Cohn taught him to do as a young man, which he’s been doing over and over, hundreds and hundreds of times, under any situation where he feels threatened. So the first piece of this is set the narrative, so he’s in the seat because he’s the president with the most ability to go out to the largest number of people. And what he’ll do now is he’ll flip the story. He’s already flipping the story … ‘It’s not about me. It’s about them. It’s, they’re out to get us again.’ It’s get people to shift their perspective on this or particularly the base, which is what he’s aiming at overwhelmingly.”

The third thing Trump will do, Schwartz and the CNN morning anchors agreed, is “flood the zone.”

“He will go at this over and over and over again,” said Schwartz. “He will drown us in a blizzard of lies and of rationalizations and blame.”

