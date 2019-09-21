Trump’s anti-worker labor nominee is more like the ‘Secretary of Corporate Interests’

Progressive groups and Democratic lawmakers expressed serious concerns Thursday about corporate attorney Eugene Scalia — President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Labor Department — as the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee met to consider his nomination.

“Instead of nominating a Secretary of Labor, President Trump has nominated a Secretary of Corporate Interests,” declared Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), the committee’s ranking member. “If there’s one consistent pattern in Mr. Scalia’s long career, it’s hostility to the very workers he would be charged with protecting, and the very laws he would be charged with enforcing if he were confirmed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee is expected to decide next week whether to advance Scalia, the son of late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, to a full Senate vote. Given the Republican majority in the Senate, he is expected to be appointed to the post in Trump’s cabinet. However, that has not stopped lawmakers and others from sounding the alarm on Scalia’s record as an attorney representing corporate giants like Walmart and the Labor Department’s chief legal officer during President George W. Bush’s administration.

“Eugene Scalia has demonstrated that he remains committed to protecting corporations over working people and is unfit to lead as Secretary of Labor,” Lee Saunders, president of AFSCME, the country’s largest trade union, said in a statement after Thursday’s hearing.

“In both private practice and as the Labor Department’s top attorney, Scalia supported the growth of unchecked corporate power and neglected the welfare of working people,” Saunders said. “After the Great Recession, Scalia led financial services industry efforts to challenge the 2010 Dodd-Frank law needed to protect working families.”