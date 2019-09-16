Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s California donors are freaking out about the social consequences of attending his fundraisers: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump has generated a huge amount of election campaign money from fundraisers in California — a state where he is underwater 30 points and an epicenter of legal and legislative opposition to his agenda.

Fundraisers in California are incredibly lucrative for the president, as the state is home to a number of tech and entertainment millionaires. But its heavily liberal lean has many of his donors scared of social consequences for their support — and according to Politico, that fear is leading the Trump campaign to cloak these events in secrecy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four events are planned early this week, including two events in Beverly Hills, one in Silicon Valley, and one in San Diego. Thousands of GOP donors, bundlers, and state party officials are looking to participate — but security concerns persist.

“Attendees at Tuesday’s event are not being provided with the address of the actual lunch — they are being told to meet at a shuttle location, sources said,” according to Politico’s Carla Marinucci. “The concern comes after news of the Hollywood-area fundraiser sparked controversy when actors Debra Messing and Eric McCormack called for outing attendees. Demonstrators have been trying to ferret out locations of the fundraisers, promising to stage protests and appearances by the giant ‘baby Trump’ balloon.”

“The president’s last campaign foray to the Bay Area, at an April 2016 GOP convention in Burlingame, didn’t go so well — it featured the sight of Trump climbing a highway median to avoid protesters who blocked his hotel entry,” added Marinucci.

 

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is frustrated with Pence and his team wants to kick him off the 2020 ticket: ‘They threaten Mike every week’

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 16, 2019

By

Vanity Fair reporter Gabriel Sherman published a story Monday claiming that President Donald Trump’s team is considering replacing Mike Pence as vice president on the 2020 ticket.

Previous reports have made similar claims, including one from Axios reporter Jonathan Swan who found, like Sherman, that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are driving the discussions to replace Pence.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House tells Corey Lewandowski to keep his mouth shut when appearing before Congress

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 16, 2019

By

Corey Lewandowski is slated to testify before the House Judiciary Committee, but President Donald Trump's White House is telling the possible Senate hopeful to keep his mouth shut.

Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey tweeted about the instruction Monday, less than 24 hours before Lewandowski is scheduled to be sworn in.

"White House has instructed Corey Lewandowski not to testify about his conversations with POTUS or other White House officials that are not already delineated in Mueller report, per aide familiar with strategy. He testifies tomorrow," Dawsey tweeted.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s California donors are freaking out about the social consequences of attending his fundraisers: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 16, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has generated a huge amount of election campaign money from fundraisers in California — a state where he is underwater 30 points and an epicenter of legal and legislative opposition to his agenda.

Fundraisers in California are incredibly lucrative for the president, as the state is home to a number of tech and entertainment millionaires. But its heavily liberal lean has many of his donors scared of social consequences for their support — and according to Politico, that fear is leading the Trump campaign to cloak these events in secrecy.

Continue Reading
 
 