Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s chief of staff is on ‘shaky ground’ after being implicated in whistleblower scandal: CNN

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump is unpleased with his acting White House chief of staff as support for impeachment continues to grow both in Congress and with voters, CNN reported Saturday.

“We have breaking news right now. Multiple sources tell CNN that acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is now on shaky ground following the release of the phone call transcript between President Trump and the president of Ukraine,” CNN’s Ana Cabrera reported Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You will recall that transcript revealed President Trump telling the Ukrainians how much the U.S. does for them before saying he would like a favor. The president then goes on to ask Ukraine to investigate 2016 election meddling before turning his sights on Joe Biden and his son Hunter,” she explained.

“And we’ve learned that multiple people, including Mitch McConnell, urged President Trump to release this transcript, so why is Mulvaney taking the heat?” Cabrera asked.

“That’s right, there were multiple people who did encourage the president to release this transcript,” CNN’s Jeremy Diamond replied. “But that is not the reason according to these sources why the president is now upset apparently with the White House chief of staff. Rather, not the release of the transcript, but lack of an apparent strategy from the White House to handle the fallout of that whistleblower leak.”

“We already know from past reporting that this White House was indeed caught a little bit flat-footed with the pace at which the speed at which House Democrats moved forward with this impeachment inquiry. And now they are still struggling to put the pieces together and figure out how they are going to respond,” he explained. “Apparently the president’s frustrations and other White House officials frustrations with Mick Mulvaney became clear during a meeting yesterday that is according to multiple officials.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Foiled again’: Trump blasted as ‘demented villain from Scooby Doo’ after posting unhinged video

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 28, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was livid in a video released Saturday after he returned to the White House after yet another day at one of his golf courses.

Trump angrily shouted that the impeachment inquiry into his solicitation of foreign election interference and cover-up "is the single greatest scam in the history of American politics."

According to the pool report, the president was wearing a red hat after his motorcade drove past protesters with signs reading, "Resign" and "Jail Trump."

Here is the "official" White House video the commander-in-chief released with unsubstantiated attacks on Democrats.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump screams that impeachment is the ‘greatest scam in the history of American politics’

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 28, 2019

By

President Donald Trump posted an angry video on Twitter after returning to the White House from Trump National Golf Course on Saturday.

According to the White House pool report, protesters outside his golf course held signs reading, "Resign" and "Jail Trump."

"What's going on now is the single greatest scam in the history of American politics," Trump loudly argued in the video.

He did not offer a defense for his alleged misconduct with Ukraine but instead attacked Democrats with unsubstantiated attacks.

"The Democrats want to take away your guns, they want to take away your health care, they want to take away your vote, they want to take away your freedom, they want to take away your judges, they want to take away everything," Trump argued, despite the fact Democratic Party platform contains no such goals.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s chief of staff is on ‘shaky ground’ after being implicated in whistleblower scandal: CNN

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 28, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is unpleased with his acting White House chief of staff as support for impeachment continues to grow both in Congress and with voters, CNN reported Saturday.

"We have breaking news right now. Multiple sources tell CNN that acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is now on shaky ground following the release of the phone call transcript between President Trump and the president of Ukraine," CNN's Ana Cabrera reported Saturday.

"You will recall that transcript revealed President Trump telling the Ukrainians how much the U.S. does for them before saying he would like a favor. The president then goes on to ask Ukraine to investigate 2016 election meddling before turning his sights on Joe Biden and his son Hunter," she explained.

Continue Reading
 
 