Trump’s ‘house of cards begins to fall’ if he admits he’s wrong: CNN’s Avlon explains president’s Alabama lie

On Thursday, CNN’s John Avlon laid into President Donald Trump for doctoring a hurricane map with a Sharpie to try to cover his mistaken claim that Dorian could hit Alabama.

“You know, it’s cool to be into crafts,” said Avlon. “And I think there’s no better place for it than the Oval Office when dealing with a deadly hurricane. What’s stunning is the president will go to almost any length to distort. Somebody doctored this map, folks. And the White House is not denying that’s the president. The additional problem? It’s technically illegal.”

“This is the emperor that is wearing no clothes,” continued Avlon. “The Washington Post had a great article with the headline, ‘Trump’s war on reality hits bizarre new terrain.’ The president’s war on reality continues every day. This is just a particularly buffoonish example of getting away with something and not apologize.”

“This is sort of one of those things where we’re not sure what the president is seeing through his own eyes,” said Avlon. “What’s clear is it wasn’t part of the real map. The national weather service was saying Alabama has never been a target. Alabama’s emergency service put out a tweet clarifying the president’s comments. Around a week ago, it was one distance possibility. It stuck in the president’s mind. Then he doubles and triples down because he can’t admit he’s wrong. If he does that, the whole house of cards starts to fall.”

“And that’s why the emperor wears no clothes,” said Avlon. “This is kindergarten cop stuff.”

