Trump’s ‘house of cards begins to fall’ if he admits he’s wrong: CNN’s Avlon explains president’s Alabama lie
On Thursday, CNN’s John Avlon laid into President Donald Trump for doctoring a hurricane map with a Sharpie to try to cover his mistaken claim that Dorian could hit Alabama.
“You know, it’s cool to be into crafts,” said Avlon. “And I think there’s no better place for it than the Oval Office when dealing with a deadly hurricane. What’s stunning is the president will go to almost any length to distort. Somebody doctored this map, folks. And the White House is not denying that’s the president. The additional problem? It’s technically illegal.”
“This is the emperor that is wearing no clothes,” continued Avlon. “The Washington Post had a great article with the headline, ‘Trump’s war on reality hits bizarre new terrain.’ The president’s war on reality continues every day. This is just a particularly buffoonish example of getting away with something and not apologize.”
“This is sort of one of those things where we’re not sure what the president is seeing through his own eyes,” said Avlon. “What’s clear is it wasn’t part of the real map. The national weather service was saying Alabama has never been a target. Alabama’s emergency service put out a tweet clarifying the president’s comments. Around a week ago, it was one distance possibility. It stuck in the president’s mind. Then he doubles and triples down because he can’t admit he’s wrong. If he does that, the whole house of cards starts to fall.”
“And that’s why the emperor wears no clothes,” said Avlon. “This is kindergarten cop stuff.”
Watch below:
CNN
White House ‘in damage control’ mode as Trump panics that former aide will reveal secrets: CNN
President Trump's former assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, left the job after she reportedly shared unflattering information about Donald Trump's kids with reporters.
Trump claims to have forgiven her for the indiscretion, tweeting that Westerhout had “called me yesterday to apologize. … I fully understood and forgave her!” Among other things, the 28-year-old said that she had a closer relationship with the president than his daughter, Ivanka, and that Trump thought his younger daughter Tiffany was overweight.
On Wednesday, CNN reported that the White House is scrambling to get Westerhout a new gig, in the hopes that she won't write a tell-all book, as many past Trump associates have.
CNN
‘I don’t know what you’re getting frustrated by’: CNN’s Cuomo challenges Rick Santorum over background checks
On Tuesday, CNN's Chris Cuomo challenged former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) to explain why he isn't in favor of universal background checks in the wake of the Odessa killer having obtained his gun from a private sale — and Santorum's response was reduced to confused shouting.
"Often, you guys will say, hey, what difference would it have made in this case what you want to do?" said Cuomo. "In this case, it would have stopped this from happening, if gun sales, no matter what the type of transaction went through a background check, this wouldn't have happened. Why not do it?"
"This really does show that passing a lot of laws sometimes are good things to do to try to stop people from doing bad thing, but they're only good if they're enforced," said Santorum. "There's a report out just last year in September that said 181,000 people misrepresented themselves on a background check were found ineligible to purchase a gun and almost none were prosecuted. I'm not sure any were prosecuted."
CNN
Here’s how Trump has trapped Republicans on guns: CNN’s Manu Raju
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," White House correspondent Manu Raju discussed Senate Republicans' unwillingness to advance legislation to close the background check loophole used by the Odessa gunman — and how, just like during the federal government shutdown in January, President Donald Trump's erratic behavior has paralyzed the GOP.
"Expanding background checks, which would close this crucial loophole, has been sitting on [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell's desk for months. He's not brought it for a vote," said host Erin Burnett. "Because he doesn't know where the president stands, is that fair?"