Trump's new 'Middle East envoy' exposed as a totally unqualified Jared Kushner crony

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump this week announced that Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt would be stepping down from his role in the administration — and Axios is reporting that his position will be filled by a Jared Kushner aide named Avi Berkowitz.

But New York Magazine columnist Jonathan Chait has found a problem with Berkowitz’s appointment: That is, he is completely unqualified for his new job.

“Who is Avi Berkowitz? He’s a 29-year-old Jared Kushner friend who graduated from law school in 2016,” Chait writes.

Most of Berkowitz’s experience in government has been helping Kushner with “daily logistics,” according to Business Insider Eliza Relman, who also claims that Berkowitz’s job within the White House was “primarily administrative.”

Despite this, it seems that Trump has decided that Berkowitz is the man who should be in charge of his administration’s efforts to hammer out a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians.

“Obviously, Trump believes being Jewish is not only a necessary qualification to serve as his Middle East adviser, but also a sufficient one,” Chait jokes after assessing Berkowitz’s qualifications. “Was Dr. Harold Bornstein unavailable?”

September 6, 2019

By

