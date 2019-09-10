Trump’s new tariff proposal targeting Europe could hit your grocery bill hard — and help his own family

American consumers could soon be forced to pay double for some of the most desirable European products if the Trump administration gets its way.

The Trump administration has proposed a tariff of up to 100 percent on $25 billion of European products, including cheese, wine, meats, olive oil and pasta, CNN reports.

The newest front of Trump’s trade war is related to a years-long dispute between the U.S. and the European Union over subsidies for airplane manufacturers. In 2004, the EU accused the U.S. of unfairly giving $19 billion in subsidies to Boeing. The U.S. responded by filing its own complaint to the World Trade Organization, accusing the EU of giving unfair subsidies to European manufacturer Airbus. Since taking office, Trump has proposed new tariffs on Europe in the dispute. The WTO is expected to rule on the scope of allowable tariffs this month.

Retailers say that the tariffs would result in soaring prices that could cripple thousands of American businesses. Roughly 14,000 specialty food retailers and 20,000 other food retailers could be hit by the tariff, according to the Specialty Food Association.

Food importers would be hit hard too. Tom Gellert, whose company owns five food importers, told CNN that businesses would likely be forced to stop selling European products affected by the tariffs.