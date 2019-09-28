Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s tax cuts are failing spectacularly as the GOP’s predictions go down in flames

Published

1 min ago

on

“A treasury secretary who can’t count needs to be held accountable.”

That was the message progressive advocacy group Americans for Tax Fairness (AFT) directed at Steve Mnuchin Friday, marking the two-year anniversary of the treasury secretary’s claim that the GOP’s 2017 tax cuts would slash the U.S. budget deficit “by a trillion dollars.”

ADVERTISEMENT

AFT pointed out in a statement that the deficit has soared in the two years since passage of the tax legislation. CNN reported earlier this month that the deficit topped a trillion dollars during the first 11 months of fiscal year 2019.

“Mnuchin’s empty promise shows just how much the 2017 tax cuts for the rich were a scam on the American people,” said AFT executive director Frank Clemente. “Mnuchin’s prediction was off by $1 trillion.”

AFT called out Mnuchin’s other false promises, including his prediction that the Republican tax bill would send economic growth soaring above three percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That hasn’t happened either,” said AFT. “Annual gross domestic product was under three percent last year after passage of the tax cuts, and the latest third quarter results show GDP growth of two percent and a likely increase of 2.2 percent for the year.”

In May, as Common Dreams reported, a study by the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service (CRS) found the tax bill did virtually nothing to boost wages or GDP. However, CRS did find evidence that the tax cuts led to a surge in stock buybacks, which largely benefit rich executives.

According to AFT, Trump administration officials and their Republican allies are deliberately boosting the budget deficit to bolster their case for slashing safety net programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security. Last month, the New York Times reported that Trump has discussed cutting major social programs as a possible “second-term project.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was the bait-and-switch plan all along,” Clemente said. “Bust the budget with tax handouts to the rich and corporations, and then pay for them by cutting essential services to working families.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rudy Giuliani’s desperate efforts to clear his name blow up in his face

Published

9 mins ago

on

September 28, 2019

By

Even if you ignore the fact that he had to quickly cancel plans to appear at a Kremlin-sponsored conference on Friday, Rudy Giuliani is having an objectively terrible day.

All week, Giuliani has been frantically trying to clear himself of any accusations of wrongdoing in the unfolding Ukraine scandal. The matter exploded this week and triggered a reinvigorated push for impeachment focused on Giluani and President Donald Trump's combined efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, as documented in a White House phone call memo. Separately, Giuliani has been quite open about his efforts on Trump's behalf, admitting that he has been "meddling" in an investigation to promote his client's interests.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mimi Rocah expects Trump team will turn on each other: ‘I had trials like that as a prosecutor’

Published

7 hours ago

on

September 28, 2019

By

Former federal prosecutor Mimi Rocah on Friday laid out why she believes Donald Trump's associates will begin to turn on each other during the impeachment inquiry into the White House.

Rocah served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and is a distinguished fellow in criminal justice at Pace Law.

"First of all, this is what is frankly pretty brilliant about subpoenaing [Mike] Pompeo first. You are starting to see people turn on each other," she noted.

"I had trials like this as a prosecutor, multi-defendant trials," she explained. "Where all of a sudden, when trial started, fingers started pointing at the other defendant, one another. I think that’s going to happen here."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

George Conway predicts Trump will be remembered as the ‘dumbest and worst’ president

Published

8 hours ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

Prominent Republican attorney George Conway offered a prediction on Friday evening of how history will remember the presidency of Donald Trump.

Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, has been a harsh critic of the administration.

His comments occurred in response to Washington Post colunist Jennifer Rubin.

"He was so thickheaded he didn’t even realize what was incriminating. He was so foolish as to take advice from the equally unhinged Giuliani. There is little doubt he will be regarded as one of the worst if not the worst president in history," Rubin tweeted on Friday.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image