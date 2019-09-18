Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s top fundraiser spotted with Beverly Hills Republicans — despite being under investigation

Published

2 hours ago

on

After a series of stories about international political donations through the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the chief of the committee is falling under the watchful eyes of investigators.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported that President Donald Trump’s pal Tom Barrack was spotted in Beverly Hills for the top fundraisers in California over the week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The billionaire investor was at real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer’s home during a round-table event. The president “acknowledged him pleasantly,” according to one account. He then appeared at a breakfast for the president in Los Angeles Wednesday morning. He’s already given $360,000, the maximum allowed.

“As federal prosecutors examine the presidential inaugural committee, which Mr. Barrack chaired, and possible lobbying efforts by foreign governments looking to influence the new administration, Mr. Barrack is sending signals that the attention on him has not deterred his interest in engaging in the 2020 campaign,” wrote Haberman.

Their relationship has been strained according to political insiders, but Haberman said that the two men still speak, and Trump was pleased to see Barrack at the fundraisers.

Federal inquiries into Barrack have been going on for more than a year, though he has yet to be charged. His aides have said Barrack is cooperating with investigators.

ADVERTISEMENT

Typically when someone is under investigation, politicians and political leaders aren’t interested in being seen with them.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Did Pompeo just accidentally admit the Iran crisis was a ‘direct result’ of Trump’s actions?

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seems to be admitting that the problem with Iran is the result of President Donald Trump, said Business Insider.

Trump violated the 2015 Iran nuclear treaty (also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) when he pulled out of it. The excuse at the time was that it was a terrible deal and Trump could do far better negotiating with Iran. The result has been the opposite.

"There is this theme that some suggest that the president's strategy that we allowed isn't working. I would argue just the converse of that. I would argue that what you are seeing here is a direct result of us reversing the enormous failure of the JCPOA," said Pompeo, defending Trump.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New research on right-wing psychology points toward big trouble ahead

Published

32 mins ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

Donald Trump is the King of Chaos. He has lied at least 12,000 times since becoming president of the United States.

These lies are often obvious and lazy — such as incorrectly claiming that Hurricane Dorian would hit Alabama and then forcing scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to parrot his lies. Trump’s lies are made no less dangerous when they happen to be lazy and obvious.

Trump is unapologetic and unabashed in his contempt for American democracy and the rule of law. Many mental health professionals have concluded he is unwell. He lacks impulse control and evidences sociopathic behavior.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is so toxic, intel experts don’t want to join his National Security Council for fear it will damage their reputation

Published

48 mins ago

on

September 18, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has politicized everything he touches since taking office — including traditionally apolitical aspects of the federal government, like intelligence operations.

This has had profound consequences for his administration. According to NPR, the National Security Council, an office of the White House once considered one of the most prestigious places for an executive branch official, is becoming a no-go zone for career professionals — because everyone is afraid that working for Trump will damage their reputation.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image