Trump’s Ukraine stunt was just the beginning — he will do whatever it takes to poison the 2020 election
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” New York Times political editor Patrick Healy dropped an ominous warning about President Donald Trump’s push for Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden: Trump is going to keep doing this, no matter the circumstance and no matter the Democratic nominee, in his desperation to win re-election.
“The reality is, President Trump has been spreading this what looks like pretty clear misinformation for a while now in terms of these unsubstantiated allegations about Joe Biden,” said Healy. “And the reality is, this is how President Trump plans to run his re-election campaign, whether it’s Joe Biden or frankly any other Democrat who comes out.”
“What we’ve seen is the president being willing to basically say whatever he thinks,” continued Healy. “And use the office of the president, in this case a phone call with a leader of a foreign power, in which he’s willing to raise the possibility of investigating one of his chief rivals. This is a presidency, we’ve said it many times, like none we’ve seen before. But this particular moment is an instance where President Trump at least seems to feel like he can go to another foreign power and be discussing his own re-election interests and prospects.”
An ‘obvious quid pro quo’ the American people must punish: CNN’s Toobin goes off on Trump’s Ukraine plot
On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin broke down the "obvious" quid pro quo demand in President Donald Trump's attempt to pressure Ukraine into hunting for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
"What do you think, Jeffrey?" asked host Wolf Blitzer. "Does it sound like the president tied that military aid to his request to investigate the Bidens?"
"Of course. Of course," said Toobin. "The only reason the Ukrainian president is interested in talking to the president is because he wants this aid. And the president says, as he's acknowledging, go and investigate Biden. This is an obvious quid pro quo, and it's a quid pro quo not for the benefit of the American people, not for the benefit of our national interests — it's a quid pro quo to help Donald Trump get reelected."
‘Trump tied everything together’: Republican host says Trump just ruined his own denial on Ukraine scandal
Republican CNN host S.E. Cupp pointed out Monday during "The Lead with Jake Tapper" that Trump admitted to his scandal involving Ukraine.
Last week, it was revealed that a whistleblower filed a complaint accusing the president of breaking the law. There are unconfirmed reports that the complaint involve a request for Ukraine to find "dirt" on former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump and his former attorney Rudy Giuliani have thrown accusations about Biden and his son, but they too are refusing to provide evidence of their claims.