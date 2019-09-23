Trump’s Ukraine stunt was just the beginning — he will do whatever it takes to poison the 2020 election

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” New York Times political editor Patrick Healy dropped an ominous warning about President Donald Trump’s push for Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden: Trump is going to keep doing this, no matter the circumstance and no matter the Democratic nominee, in his desperation to win re-election.

“The reality is, President Trump has been spreading this what looks like pretty clear misinformation for a while now in terms of these unsubstantiated allegations about Joe Biden,” said Healy. “And the reality is, this is how President Trump plans to run his re-election campaign, whether it’s Joe Biden or frankly any other Democrat who comes out.”

“What we’ve seen is the president being willing to basically say whatever he thinks,” continued Healy. “And use the office of the president, in this case a phone call with a leader of a foreign power, in which he’s willing to raise the possibility of investigating one of his chief rivals. This is a presidency, we’ve said it many times, like none we’ve seen before. But this particular moment is an instance where President Trump at least seems to feel like he can go to another foreign power and be discussing his own re-election interests and prospects.”

