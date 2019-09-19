Two members of Cuba’s UN mission asked to leave US
Two members of Cuba’s UN mission were asked to leave the United States after engaging in “activities harmful to US national security,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said Thursday.
“We take any & all attempts against the National Security of the U.S. seriously,” Ortagus said on Twitter.
“Members of Cuba’s UN mission are also restricted to stay in Manhattan,” she added.
The announcement came as the United Nations holds its 74th General Assembly in New York.
Ortagus did not provide any more detail on what the two Cubans were accused of or whether they have left the country.
Even CNN’s Republican commentator agrees foreign leaders in his call list ‘is not great’ for Trump
President Donald Trump has found himself embroiled in yet another scandal as his Justice Department is muzzling a whistleblower who raised important concerns about a call between the president and a foreign leader. According to the complaint, the conversation between Trump and the leader was so concerning that it prompted a rare complaint to the inspector general by an intelligence officer.
During a CNN panel discussion, even the Republican commentator agreed that it doesn't look good for Trump. The list of leaders that Trump contacted during the time of this complaint were, Vladimir Putin (Russia), Kim Jong Un (North Korea), Imran Khan (Pakistan), Mark Rutte (Netherlands) and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (Qatar).
Whistleblower pulled fire alarm on Trump from inside a White House on fire: Nicolle Wallace
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Thursday provided the context she felt was necessary to understand the allegations from a whistleblower against President Donald Trump.
"Blockbuster reporting from The Washington Post has triggered one of the highest stakes standoffs yet between the Trump Administration and Congress. New Washington Post reporting reveals for the very first time that the mysterious whistleblower complaint of the nationwide top intelligence agency involves an alleged presidential promise to a foreign leader," Wallace reported.
The host read a quote from the "stunning" story.
Pompeo favors ‘peaceful resolution’ to crisis after Saudi attack
The US wants a peaceful solution to the crisis sparked by attacks on Saudi oil facilities, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday, after Iran raised the prospect of "all-out war".
Pompeo has blamed Iran for the dramatic weekend assault on two facilities, condemning an "act of war" which knocked out half the kingdom's oil production.
The rhetoric has raised the risk of an unpredictable escalation in a tinderbox region where Saudi Arabia and Iran are locked in a decades-old struggle for dominance.
After meeting with allies in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, Pompeo said there was an "enormous consensus in the region" that Iran carried out the attacks, despite its denials and Yemeni rebels' claims that they were responsible.