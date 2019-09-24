UK Supreme Court rules Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament was ‘unlawful’
Britain’s Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s five-week suspension of Parliament was “unlawful, void and of no effect”.
The case marked a historic confrontation between the prime minister, the courts, and Parliament over their rights and responsibilities.
“The court is bound to conclude… that the decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue parliament was unlawful,” Supreme Court head Brenda Hale said in the ruling.
Britain’s highest court announced the decision after holding three days of hearings last week before 11 judges.
The court was deciding whether Johnson acted improperly by shutting down Parliament for five weeks before Britain’s October 31 Brexit deadline, when the country is scheduled to leave the European Union.
(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP)
Google wins EU fight against ‘right to be forgotten’ worldwide
Google is not required to apply an EU "right to be forgotten" to its search engine domains outside Europe, the EU's top court ruled Tuesday in a landmark decision.
The European Court of Justice handed victory to Google in the case, seen as crucial in determining whether EU online regulation should apply beyond Europe's borders or not.
The US internet giant had argued that the removal of search results required under EU law should not extend to its google.com domain or its other non-EU sites.
The court ruled that, while a search engine operator such as Google must carry out "de-referencing" of links as demanded by a regulator or court in an EU state to all European versions of its sites, that "right to be forgotten" did not need to go further.
French chef sues Michelin guide, accusing them of cheese mix-up
Celebrity French chef Marc Veyrat said Tuesday that he has sued the famed Michelin guide after inspectors stripped his restaurant of its coveted third star, claiming they had botched their evaluation, in particular over a cheese souffle.
"I've been dishonored, I saw my team in tears... to have them call you one evening without warning, without anything written down, without anything, to say 'That's it, it's over'," Veyrat told France Inter radio on Tuesday.
Veyrat's La Maison des Bois restaurant in the French Alps was demoted to two stars from the maximum three last January, just a year after he secured the industry's highest accolade.
2020 Election
Warren narrowly beats Sanders to take over second place for first time in new poll of 17,000 Democratic voters
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has narrowly taken second place in a new, just-released Politico/Morning Consult nation-wide poll of more than 17,000 registered voters. Warren beat Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for the first time in this specific poll. Former Vice President Joe Biden maintains his first place position.