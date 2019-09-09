Under grilling, acting CPB chief struggles to explain why Trump wants border wall painted black
The acting head of Customs and Border Protection on Monday struggled to answer questions about President Donald Trump’s plan to paint the border wall black.
The Washington Post reported last month that President Donald Trump has demanded that new sections of the border wall be painted black.
At a press conference on Monday, acting CPB chief Mark Morgan was asked if the black paint actually made “America less safe” because the added cost would force the wall length to be reduced.
“No,” Morgan replied, stuttering as he answered. “I — I think there’s a — a lot goes into — and that’s why I always say — I give an approximate, like 450 to 500 miles because there’s a lot of factors that go into that.”
Morgan admitted that paint is one factor that could reduce the total number of miles.
“Do you support painting the wall?” a reporter asked.
“I — I think we need to strike a balance,” Morgan said, “between making sure the miles that we build is the most effective wall system we build with respect to also the number of miles.”
“I think it’s a balance we need to strike and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” he concluded.
Watch the video below from The White House.
Breaking Banner
Wilbur Ross threatened to fire NOAA staffer who tweeted out correction to Trump’s false weather report
The New York Times is reporting that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross threatened to fire a NOAA staffer after the National Weather Service in Birmingham corrected President Donald Trump's claim that Hurricane Dorian was going to devastate Alabama. According to NOAA, after the president's tweet, they were inundated with questions about the hurricane coming to Alabama.
According to three sources, Ross intervened two days after the Twitter exchange. He called acting NOAA administrator Neil Jacobs while in Greece and told Jacobs to "fix" the contradiction.
Jacobs reportedly objected to Ross' demands and Ross responded by saying that the political staff at NOAA would be fired if nothing was fixed.
Breaking Banner
Donald Trump allegedly wanted to date his son’s girlfriend: report
In a detailed, lengthy profile in the Atlantic, writer McKay Coppins describes the power struggle between Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. The story notes that although Ivanka is widely seen as the president's favorite, Don Jr. might be angling for more power—and even has political ambitions of his own. In fact, his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, appears to be encouraging Don Jr's ambitions. "I think he’s the No. 1 up-and-coming political figure, for sure, on the right,” she told Breitbart News.
Breaking Banner
Sarah Palin’s husband Todd files for divorce because he ‘finds it impossible to live together’
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's husband Todd filed for divorce after 31 years, according to blogger Craig Medred, who discovered the court filings.
His lawyers filed to dissolve the marriage on Friday, saying the couple has “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife.”
The family has had a slew of legal battles and suffered from scandals since Sen. John McCain's campaign plucked the former governor out of obscurity to run as his vice president in 2008.