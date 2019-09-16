Union official can only laugh when MSNBC host asks if he’d like Trump to mediate negotiations with GM
Chuck Browning, an official with the United Auto Workers, could not help holding back laughter when MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson on Monday asked if he’d like to see President Donald Trump serve as a mediator in his union’s negotiations with General Motors.
During an interview about the reasons for the strike at GM, Jackson noted to Browning that Trump had sent out a tweet this week urging GM and the UAW to “get together and make a deal.”
“Do you think President Trump would be a good mediator in these talks?” she asked. “Is that something you’d like to see?”
“We have our hands full with General Motors right now and that’s who we’re going to concentrate on,” he replied as a smile broke out on his face and he started to laugh.
“Diplomatic response!” Jackson said.
Watch the video below.
Activism
‘You need to go’: White woman screaming about abortion gets pulled away by cops for heckling black speaker
Conservative activist Kaitlin Bennett was escorted away by police after she tried to interrupt a liberal speaker.
The incident, which was caught on video, appeared to take place in Houston prior to last week's Democratic presidential debate. The video was later posted online by The Blaze's Elijah Schaffer, who was sympathetic to the right-wing heckler.
The video shows a speaker, who is black, talking about systemic racism.
"They have found ways to cage our babies, separate families, mistreat and abuse us," the woman says before she was interrupted by Bennett.
"What about abortion?" Bennett exclaims.
Breaking Banner
Your grocery store chain is trying to kill your favorite local newsweekly — but you still have time to stop them
In 1984, Peter Saltas’ dad started writing and distributing free newsletters called Private Eye in Utah bars. Since bars were banned from advertising in Salt Lake, the newsletters were a way to tip patrons off about music shows and other events. In 1989, he combined the newsletters into a single publication called the Salt Lake City Weekly and joined the Association of Alternative News Media. Since then, the alt-weekly has won numerous awards and broken dozens of stories mainstream media missed. In one example, the paper revealed that not one, but two, of the state's Attorneys General had mishandled public funds and solicited donations illegally.