US and El Salvador sign agreement on asylum to curb migration
The United States and El Salvador reached an agreement Friday aimed at curbing illegal migration, opening the door for the US to potentially send refugees back to the violent Central American country.
The deal was announced at a joint press conference in Washington by Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan and Salvadoran Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill.
The agreement — which will only go into effect after both countries have implemented new border security and asylum processes — is the latest step by Donald Trump’s administration to curb immigration to the US by leaning on neighbors to take in migrants.
Refugee and migration advocates have condemned the deal.
Cesar Ríos, of the Instituto Salvadoreno del Migrante (Insami), said it implied El Salvador supported the highly controversial US immigration policies, and made his nation part of a “containment strategy.”
But McAleenan said a potential of the agreement was that migrants crossing El Salvador could seek protection there, and that “the core of this agreement is to recognize the development of an asylum system in El Salvador and help them develop that capacity.”
He said the deal adds to the “good work” the US is already doing with Guatemala, which with El Salvador and Honduras make up the Northern Triangle of Central America, which has seen mass migration to the United States by people fleeing poverty and violence.
Last year Trump declared a “zero tolerance” policy on Mexico’s border in the face of the growing arrival of undocumented immigrants, mostly families from Central America.
© 2019 AFP
Hong Kong police, protesters clash in 16th weekend of rallies
Riot police and protesters in Hong Kong fought brief skirmishes near the Chinese border on Saturday, the latest clashes during huge pro-democracy protests that have battered the financial hub for more than three months.
Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at small groups of hardcore activists who had built barricades in the outlying town of Tuen Mun, some of them lobbing bricks and at least one Molotov cocktail.
Multiple protesters were seen being arrested in the clashes, which were less sustained than the intense battles of previous weekends.
The city has been convulsed by months of huge, sometimes violent rallies calling for greater democratic freedoms and police accountability.
Ex-DHS head Kirstjen Nielsen leaves Atlantic Ideas Festival stage after outrage from grassroots movement
Grassroots outrage apparently led Kirstjen Nielson, the former head of the Department of Homeland Security, to bow out of the Atlantic Ideas Festival Friday—but it's unlikely to represent more than a Phyrric victory over the mainstreaming of the President Donald Trump administration.
Critics pointed to Nielsen's oversight of the department's acceleration of Trump's war on immigrants, including the administration's family separation policy.
"No one from Trump's administration should get a soft landing to sanitize their actions while supporting and pushing forward a white nationalist, fascist agenda," advocacy group CREDO Action said in a statement.
Reactor at worst US nuclear accident site finally closed
The last reactor at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania was finally shut down Friday, marking the end of the operation of the site of the worst civilian nuclear accident in US history.
The plant's first reactor -- which went online in September 1974 -- was shut down at noon local time (1600 GMT), according to the plant's owner Exelon, and the site will be dismantled in the coming weeks.
On March 28, 1979, the second reactor experienced a cooling problem that -- coupled with a human error -- resulted in the partial melting of the reactor and the evacuation of 14,000 people.