US blacklists Russians over Jehovah’s Witness crackdown
The United States on Tuesday banned the entry of two Russian officials for allegedly torturing Jehovah’s Witnesses in custody as Moscow wages a crackdown against the religious group.
The State Department said that the officials in the western Siberian city of Surgut supervised interrogations on February 15 in which at least seven Jehovah’s Witnesses were subjected to suffocation, electric shocks and severe beatings.
The State Department said that the two officials, Vladimir Petrovich Yermolayev and Stepan Vladimirovich Tkach, and their immediate families would be barred from entering the United States.
“Russia should end its unjust campaign against the Jehovah’s Witnesses and immediately release the over 200 individuals it currently has imprisoned for exercising their freedom of religion or belief,” State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.
Russia outlawed the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017, calling them an extremist organization.
Founded in the United States in the late 19th century, the non-violent movement has often faced problems for members’ proselytization and refusal to salute state symbols such as flags.
A Russian court in May upheld a six-year jail sentence for a Danish Jehovah’s Witness, in the first conviction since the 2017 ban.
Robert Mugabe a ‘broken soul’ in final years after Zimbabwe ouster
Once feared for the all-encompassing power he wielded in Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe died a "broken soul," bereft at his downfall, his allies and relatives say.
Mugabe died in Singapore on Friday at the age of 95, nearly two months before the anniversary of the coup that forced him from power.
He had ruled the southern African country uninterrupted for 37 years and seven months.
During these long decades, Mugabe was Zimbabwe, and Zimbabwe was Mugabe.
But in his twilight years, he became vulnerable and helpless, according to relatives, allies and analysts.
Breaking Banner
Trump rages against ‘phony suppression poll’ showing him behind Democratic challengers
President Donald Trump reacted to a new poll showing him trailing potential Democratic challengers with a new round of attacks on the media.
A Washington Post/ABC News poll shows Trump losing to five Democratic candidates -- Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg -- and the president complained bitterly on Twitter.
"In a hypothetical poll, done by one of the worst pollsters of them all, the Amazon Washington Post/ABC, which predicted I would lose to Crooked Hillary by 15 points (how did that work out?), Sleepy Joe, Pocahontas and virtually all others would beat me in the General Election," Trump tweeted.
2020 Election
The myths of the ‘genius’ behind Trump’s reelection campaign
On the evening of May 30, Brad Parscale, the campaign manager of Donald J. Trump for President Inc., gave a speech to a gathering of the faithful. Parscale is a striking figure: 6-foot-8, with a trademark Viking beard and a penchant for bombast. He was a phenom of the 2016 election, rising, in a matter of months, from an anonymous web designer in San Antonio to the Trump campaign’s reputed digital savior. Parscale has become a frequent warmup act at Trump rallies and a prized attraction in GOP fundraising circles.