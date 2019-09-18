US Fed cuts key interest rate a quarter point, citing ‘uncertainties’
The US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate for the second time this year on Wednesday but the policy committee is divided, with three of the 10 voting members dissenting.
The central bank also moved to ease concerns about a cash crunch on financial markets by adjusting its key policy tool to help pump more funds through the financial plumbing.
The Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee lowered the policy interest rate by 25 basis points to a target range of 1.75 to 2.0 percent, as expected, and has now pulled back on half of the four interest rate increases in 2018.
“Although household spending has been rising at a strong pace, business fixed investment and exports have weakened,” the FOMC said in a statement.
And while officials continue to believe the most likely outcome is for the economy to continue to grow and inflation to gradually increase, “uncertainties about this outlook remain.”
Chairman Jerome Powell and other Fed officials frequently have cited the uncertainty generated by President Donald Trump’s trade war with China which is hanging over the economy.
The Fed also cut the interest it pays to banks on cash reserves above the required level by 30 basis points to 1.8 percent, in a bid to push more cash into markets.
A cash shortage in recent days prompted the New York Fed on Tuesday and Wednesday to pump $128 billion in funds into the short-term market as interest rates soared and threatened to break out of the Fed’s target range.
Powell is due to hold a press conference at 1830 GMT to explain the central bank’s rationale, and likely will be asked about the glitch in the key US financial plumbing.
But his job is complicated by the clear division on the committee: one member wanted an even steeper rate cut, while two others opposed cutting rates.
The Fed’s quarterly economic forecast also reflects the division among central bankers, as the median forecast calls for no further rate increases through the end of 2020 — holding at 1.9 percent down from 2.4 percent in the June forecasts.
That contradicts most private economists who expect the central bank will feel the need to provide at least one more reduction in interest rates in 2019.
But it reflects the fact that five members expect or prefer a rate hike, five see no change, and seven forecast or want to see another rate cut.
And that division comes even as the median forecasts for growth an unemployment are about steady, with inflation gradually rising to the Fed’s target of two percent.
‘A holy sh*t moment’: Navy SEAL who led operation that killed Osama bin Laden warns of China’s growing dominance
Former Navy SEAL Adm. William McRaven, who became famous after it was revealed he headed the operation that killed Osama bin Laden, warned about China's military capabilities during a Council on Foreign Relations event this Wednesday, Business Insider reports.
According to McRaven, China's buildup is a "holy sh*t" moment for the US, adding that it's time to "make sure that the American public knows that now is the time to do something" in the interest of national security.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s violent rhetoric further illustrates what a weak coward he is: Yale psychiatrist
On September 15th, President Donald Trump tweeted that America was "locked and loaded" to aid U.S. ally Saudi Arabia after reports surfaced that their oil supply was attacked.
"Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked," Trump tweeted. "There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!"
Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!
CNN
Foreign trolls are trying to create a ‘circular firing squad’ among US veterans: digital researcher
Foreign troll accounts have been working to sow division and create a "circular firing squad" among American veterans, a veterans advocate warned CNN on Wednesday.
During an interview with Brianna Keilar, Kris Goldsmith of Vietnam Veterans for America talked about the ways that trolls have been infiltrating veterans organizations and trying to divide their members along political and racial lines.
Goldsmith said that two years ago his group notice an "impostor Facebook account" that would spread misinformation and propaganda to its members.
"After months of studying it, we came to recognize that it was an entity somewhere in Bulgaria who was spreading falsified news," he explained. "So what they do is copy and paste a real story about something like veterans' benefits possibly getting cut, change the date, and make it look fresh and get people upset."