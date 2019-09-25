US sanctions Chinese companies for Iran oil imports: Pompeo
The United States on Wednesday announced sanctions on Chinese companies for buying Iranian oil, stepping up pressure despite European attempts to arrange talks between Washington and Tehran.
Speaking to a pressure group opposed to the Iranian regime on the sidelines of the United Nations, Pompeo said the actions were in response to violations of unilateral US sanctions.
“We’re telling China, and all nations — know that we will sanction every violation of sanctions of all activity,” Pompeo told United Against a Nuclear Iran.
He said that sanctions were being placed both on the companies and on their chief executives.
Pompeo said that the United States was also aiming to split the elite Revolutionary Guards from the rest of the Iranian company.
The unit, known formally as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), is in charge of protecting the regime and has vast business holdings.
“The United States will intensify our efforts to educate countries and companies on the risk of doing business with IRGC entities, and we will punish them if they persist in defiance of our warnings,” Pompeo said.
The actions come as France leads last-minute efforts to arrange a meeting at the United Nations between US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani to defuse tensions.
ABC correspondent: Ukraine transcript released by White House is ‘even more damning than anticipated’
ABC White House correspondent Jonathan Karl said that a transcript of a call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is "even more damning than anticipated."
Karl made the observation minutes after the White House released the transcript, which shows Trump pushing Ukraine to find dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.
"This will be seen as even more damning than anticipated," Karl said of the transcript. "The president is explicitly asking for help here. Look at the words he is using. The White House will say there is no threat, there is no quid pro quo."
Adam Schiff sets sights on William Barr as Trump impeachment inquiry moves forward
House Democrats' have only just begun their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, which as of now appears to center on two things: The president's self-admitted attempt to pressure the Ukrainian government into helping him dig up a conspiracy theory on former Vice President Joe Biden, and his administration's apparent violation of whistleblower laws to prevent someone in the intelligence community from alerting Congress.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) is wasting no time. In a new letter to Attorney General William Barr, Schiff is demanding a huge trove of documents from the Justice Department, "as part of the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry."
White House spokesman blames Americans for Trump’s Ukraine scandal: ‘People voted for this’
President Donald Trump is accused of withholding financial aid from Ukraine in order to pressure the country to dig up dirt on his potential 2020 rival Joe Biden. But according to White House spokesman Hogan Gidley, Trump was just implementing what his supporters voted for in 2016.
"The president has done nothing wrong," he said during a Fox News interview on Wednesday. "We have said that time and time again. The problem with this is, you have a Democrat Party with a complicit and compliant media. Whatever they say, the media will parrot without fact checking it, without going to multiple sources. They run with it. The sad part is they want it to be true so badly that they’ll manufacture a crisis and they’ll manufacture a news story just to attack the president."