US woman accused of trafficking ‘baby in bag’ at Manila airport
Philippine authorities have charged an American woman with trying to smuggle a six-day-old infant out of the country in a bag she wore around her waist as she tried to board a flight out of the country.
The woman, 42-year-old Jennifer Talbot, had no valid custody documents for the child but managed to make it through security and immigration before personnel at the departure gate confronted her at Manila’s international airport on Wednesday.
National Bureau of Investigation officials said she was “carrying an infant baby boy inside a sling bag” as she attempted to depart for a connecting flight on her journey back to the United States.
Prosecutors charged Talbot on Thursday with human trafficking, which if convicted, could send her to prison for decades, officials told reporters at a press conference as Talbot stood by in orange jail clothes.
Investigators believe the baby, who is now in the custody child welfare services, was born to a Filipino mother in the nation’s south and then flown to Manila.
The exact circumstances of how Talbot came to have the baby are still under investigation, but authorities believe they have located the birth mother. Prosecutors have not filed any kidnapping charges.
FBI monitoring liberal activists as violent ‘anarchist extremists’ — though there’s been no violence
An FBI document obtained by Yahoo News shows that the bureau is monitoring groups that protest the Trump administration immigration policies as “extremists.”
An FBI “external intelligence note” that was sent to law enforcement and government agencies by the bureau’s Phoenix field office in May warns that immigration activists are “increasingly arming themselves and using lethal force to further their goals,” although it offered no evidence of violence.
Breaking Banner
Trump wants you to pay more for light bulbs and power — but at least you’ll own the libs!
Rep. Steve King, the Iowa Republican who is easily the most racist member of Congress, admitted on Wednesday he had drunk toilet water. That marks a new low in conservative self-owning while trying to own the liberals. But in the annals of irrational liberal-hating on that day alone, it was far from the most consequential. No, that honor likely goes to the Trump administration's rollback of a regulation from the the George W. Bush era that requires light bulbs to meet energy efficiency standards.
Breaking Banner
Burning Man’s sordid aftermath: Deaths, sexual assault and controversy scars this year’s festival
This week marked the beginning of school and the end of Burning Man, the week-long festival in the Nevada desert full of freewheeling performance art, fanciful costumes, and a lot of drugs. Two separate Salon investigations in the past two years have uncovered how the supposedly liberating environment has also provided cover for predators of all kinds.